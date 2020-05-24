|

Podcast: Mass movements in Latin America
international | history | link to audio Sunday May 24, 2020 21:07 by Libertäre Aktion liberaereaktion at immerda dot ch
Where do they come from? Where do they stand? What's next?
A member of the Anarchist Federation Rio de Janeiro tells about the developments and incidents in Latin America over the last 30 years. To be discussed are the "socialism of the 21st century", the renewed rise of neoliberalism, the current wave of uprisings in the region and an outlook into the future.
The podcast was recorded at a public presentation by a member of the Anarchist Federation of Rio de Janeiro, held in English on 24 January 2020 in Bern, Switzerland. The event was organised by the Libertäre Aktion (libertaereaktion@immerda.ch).
