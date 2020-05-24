user preferences

Anarkismo.net

Front page

Main news listing

Submit Article

Latest Comments

Commenting Guidelines

Events

Photo Gallery

Archives

Syndication

full archive search Search full archive search


Search comments

advanced search

New Events

International

no event posted in the last week

Upcoming Events

International | History

No upcoming events.

Other Press

History

textLearning from India: Political Parties, Alliances & Trade Union Organising for Counter-Power 05:37 Dec 31 0 comments

textReflexiones de un anarquista catalán sobre los sucesos en Venezuela 08:48 Jan 30 0 comments

textReinventando las identidades: historia, política y comunidad 16:44 Sep 29 0 comments

textDall'anno zero dell'Irpinia 03:03 Nov 28 0 comments

textThe "60's" Semi-Civil War Conditions In the U.S. (and elsewhere too!) With an Anarchistic Flavor 02:55 Jul 30 0 comments

more >>

Feeds

Atom Summaries Link

Atom Full Posts Link

Atom Videocast Link

Atom Audiocast

Atom Mediacast Link

RSS Summaries Link

RSS Full Posts Link

RSS Videocast Link

RSS Audiocast

RSS Mediacast Link

Podcast Link

iTunes Store Podcast Link

Recent articles by Libertäre Aktion

audioPodcast (in Englisch): Massenbewegungen in Lateinamerika 0 comments

image810 febbraio 2013: Giornate anarchiche a Winterthur 0 comments

image8.-10.2.13: 8. Anarchietage in Winterthur 0 comments

Recent Articles about International History

Podcast (in Englisch): Massenbewegungen in Lateinamerika May 24 20 by Libertäre Aktion

Building Working Class Unity in South Africa: Lessons from United Fron... Sep 10 19 by Jonathan Payn, Jakes Factoria, Tina Sizovuka and Warren McGregor

O ΠΟΛΕΜΟΣ ΣΑΝ Ε... Jul 04 19 by παναγιωτης ξηρουχακης

Podcast: Mass movements in Latin America

category international | history | link to audio author Sunday May 24, 2020 21:07author by Libertäre Aktionauthor email liberaereaktion at immerda dot ch Report this post to the editors

Where do they come from? Where do they stand? What's next?

A member of the Anarchist Federation Rio de Janeiro tells about the developments and incidents in Latin America over the last 30 years. To be discussed are the "socialism of the 21st century", the renewed rise of neoliberalism, the current wave of uprisings in the region and an outlook into the future.

The podcast was recorded at a public presentation by a member of the Anarchist Federation of Rio de Janeiro, held in English on 24 January 2020 in Bern, Switzerland. The event was organised by the Libertäre Aktion (libertaereaktion@immerda.ch).

">../

Download-Link: https://wolkig.ch/index.php/s/6iwS3JFFQWBbxpF

After the military dictatorships fell in the late '80s, Latin America went through a turbulent decade in which the political semi-freedom and the aggressive neoliberalization made space for renewed social movements, like the revolutionary Zapatists in the '90s and the massive riots in Argentina in 2001.

In many cases, this conjuncture led to the rise of the so-called '21st century socialism': progressive governments with leaders coming from the movements that aimed to redistribute wealth and develop their countries, therefore creating a 'third-world pole' opposing the US-hegemony.

Over the last few years, almost all of these governments have fallen because they've been involved in corruption scandals or pushed by military pressure and, in some cases, by street protests. A renewed, aggressive neoliberalism has replaced these governments, and it has brought extreme far-right ideas and figures with it.

In recent times a new wave of uprisings has spread through Latin America  the people are organizing themselves and taking to the streets against this destructive economy, claiming their rights with their own voices.

What happened? Did the '21st century socialism' fail? Or did it not even exist in the first place? And what is happening now? Will the popular organization overcome the fascists, the bourgeoise, imperialism and the bureaucrats?

The news reproduced by mass media is chaotic and confusing, but we had a chance to talk to a member of FARJ/CAB* about these questions and to help us understand what autonomous and auto-organized revolutionary organizations in Latin America are doing and thinking.

*
FARJ = Federação Anarquista de Rio de Janeiro (Anarchist Federation Rio de Janeiro)
CAB = Coordenação Anarquista Brasileira (Anarchist coordination Brazil)


Podcast on mixcloud.com

Add Your Comments >>
printable version with comments atom feed of commentsrss feed of comments RSS and atom feeds allow you to keep track of new comments on particular stories. You can input the URL's from these links into a rss reader and you will be informed whenever somebody posts a new comment.
<< Back To Newswire
This page can be viewed in
English Italiano Deutsch
Neste 8 de Março, levantamos mais uma vez a nossa voz e os nossos punhos pela vida das mulheres!

Front page

Para las Clases Populares del Mundo, Pandemia, Crisis, Todos los Tiempos son de Lucha

كل التضامن مع روج آفا

Nossa Concepção De Feminismo Na Perspectiva Do Anarquismo Organizado

Frente a la Pandemia Capitalista, Solidaridad entre los Pueblos

Corona  how are you?

La force des femmes change le monde

Suriyedeki Savaş Büyüyor

The competition between Iran and United States over Iraq

Beyond Pension Reforms: Interview on the General Strike in France

Comunicado de lanzamiento de la Coordinación Anarquista Latinoamericana (CALA)

[Colombia] Vamos al Paro Nacional del 21 de noviembre

Chile: El oasis del caos

[Catalunya] Una sentència que ataca les llibertats i els drets civils

Halklarla savaşan her devlet kaybedecektir!

Análisis de Coyuntura Latinoamericana

Αντίσταση στην κρατική καταστολή  

[Chile] Nace La Federación Anarquista Santiago

Αποχή για την ταξική μας αξιοπρέπεια

Trump is Not the Main Problem

Congrès de fondation de lUnion communiste libertaire (UCL) : déclaration finale

Interview with the Anarchist Communist Group (ACG) from Great Britain

May Day 2019

(Perú) Alan García o el desprecio suicida de justicia y verdad

Some Reflections on the Ōtautahi/ Christchurch Tragedy

news

opinion

press releases
© 2005-2020 Anarkismo.net. Unless otherwise stated by the author, all content is free for non-commercial reuse, reprint, and rebroadcast, on the net and elsewhere. Opinions are those of the contributors and are not necessarily endorsed by Anarkismo.net. [ Disclaimer | Privacy ]