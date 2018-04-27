|
Endless war
Saturday April 25, 2020
The US-dominated world order can only be maintained by endless war. Australia, a junior partner, has signed up to this to maintain its domination of the South Pacific and Timor LEste. The situation would not be improved by allying with China or any other would-be hegemon, because that wouldnt change the system. The working class needs to unite internationally and abolish capitalism. Only this can build the basis for a world of liberty, equality and solidarity, where war is no more and the nation state has been abolished. We can have a new world of libertarian communism
