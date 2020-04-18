|
Solidarity with Rojava facing war and a global pandemic!
mashriq / arabia / iraq | imperialism / war | press release Saturday April 18, 2020 01:27 by Various anarchist organizations
COVID-19, which has quarantined an innumerable number of cities and has paralyzed entire economic sectors, has not yet stopped the continuous dirty war by Turkey and its ally Daesh against the people of the northern region of Syria, who have had to continue to defend themselves without any truce.
At this time, the dormant siege by Syria, promoted by Russia in its attempt to be hegemonic in the region, has been evident, for it is utilizing these territories as a scenario of confrontation against American imperialism.
