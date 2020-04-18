Solidarity with Rojava facing war and a global pandemic!

COVID-19, which has quarantined an innumerable number of cities and has paralyzed entire economic sectors, has not yet stopped the continuous dirty war by Turkey and its ally Daesh against the people of the northern region of Syria, who have had to continue to defend themselves without any truce.

At this time, the dormant siege by Syria, promoted by Russia in its attempt to be hegemonic in the region, has been evident, for it is utilizing these territories as a scenario of confrontation against American imperialism.



Currently, these people have now to fight against the propagation of the novel coronavirus in their territories. The Autonomous Administration of Rojava faces this danger in a state of weakness due to the difficulty of maintaining its sanitary system functional notwithstanding the war.



Now, all peoples organizations should act together to challenge war and aid Kurdish, Arab, and Assyrian peoples as much as possible, as long as their autonomy and right of self-determination in their territories are rightfully respected. Facing the cynic and hypocrite silence of the State and the bourgeoise, us, anarchists of the world, reiterate once again our internationalist and from-below solidarity with the revolution in Rojava such that it triumphs over the global coronavirus pandemic and the war pandemic.



In fact, those who continue to wage war against people whilst healthcare systems are collapsing due to COVID-19 are twice as criminal.



Stop all wars!



FOR LIFE AND FREEDOM! LONG LIVE ROJAVA!



Coordenação Anarquista Brasileira - CAB

Federación Anarquista Uruguaya - FAU

Federación Anarquista Rosario  FAR (Argentina)

Organización Anarquista de Córdoba  OAC (Argentina)

Federación Anarquista Santiago  FAS (Chile)

Grupo Libertario Vía Libre (Colombia)

Union Communiste Libertaire (Francia)

Embat  Organización Anarquista (Cataluña)

Alternativa Libertaria / Federazione dei Comunisti Anarchici  AL/fdca (Italia)

Die Plattform (Alemania)

Devrimci Anarşist Faaliyet  DAF (Turquía)

Organization Socialiste Libertaire  OSL (Suiza)

Libertaere Aktion (Suiza)

Workers Solidarity Movement - WSM (Irlanda)

Melbourne Anarchist Communist Group - MACG (Australia)

Aotearoa Workers Solidarity Movement - AWSM (Aotearoa / Nueva Zelanda)