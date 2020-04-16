user preferences

Solidarität mit Rojava im Angesicht des Krieges und der Pandemie!

category maschrek / arabische halbinsel / irak | imperialismus / krieg | meinung / analyse author Thursday April 16, 2020 04:41author by váriosauthor email tucum at autistici dot org Report this post to the editors


Das Virus Covid-19, das unzählige Städte in Quarantäne versetzt und ganze Bereiche der Wirtschaft lahmgelegt hat, hat nichts daran geändert, dass der schmutzige Krieg des türkischen Staates und seines Verbündeten Daesh gegen die Menschen in Nordsyrien, die sich ohne Waffenruhe verteidigen müssen, weitergeht.

Auch die latente Belagerung des syrischen Staates, gefördert durch das regionale Hegemonieprojekt Russlands, die die Region auf ihre Rolle als Schauplatz einer Auseinandersetzung mit dem nordamerikanischen Imperialismus vorbereitet, ist sichtbar.

Die Menschen in Nordsyrien müssen nun auch gegen die fortschreitende Ausbreitung des Coronavirus kämpfen. Aufgrund der Schwierigkeit, sein Gesundheitssystem mitten in einem kriegerischen Konflikt aufrechtzuerhalten, befindet sich Rojava angesichts dieser anderen Gefahr in einer bedrohlichen Lage.

Jetzt müssen alle Organisationen von unten handeln, um sich dem Krieg entgegenzustellen und der kurdischen, arabischen und assyrischen Bevölkerung im Rahmen ihrer Möglichkeiten Hilfe zukommen zu lassen, in Achtung ihrer Autonomie und ihres Rechts auf Selbstbestimmung innerhalb ihrer Gebiete. Angesichts des zynischen und heuchlerischen Schweigens der Nationalstaaten und der Bourgeosien erklären wir, Anarchist*innen dieser Welt, einmal mehr unsere internationalistische Solidarität von unten mit der Revolution in Rojava, damit sie über die Pandemie des Virus und des Krieges triumphiert.
Tatsächlich machen sich die, die weiterhin Kriege führen, während zur gleichen Zeit die Gesundheitssysteme der Welt aufgrund von Covid-19 an ihre Grenzen stoßen, gleich in doppelter Hinsicht eines Verbrechens schuldig.

Nieder mit allen Kriegen!

FÜR DAS LEBEN UND DIE FREIHEIT! ES LEBE ROJAVA!
de.jpg


Coordenação Anarquista Brasileira - CAB
Federación Anarquista Uruguaya - FAU
Federación Anarquista Rosario  FAR (Argentina)
Organización Anarquista de Córdoba  OAC (Argentina)
Federación Anarquista Santiago  FAS (Chile)
Grupo Libertario Vía Libre (Colombia)
Union Communiste Libertaire (Francia)
Embat  Organización Anarquista (Cataluña)
Alternativa Libertaria  AL/fdca (Italia)
Die Plattform (Alemania)
Devrimci Anarşist Faaliyet  DAF (Turquía)
Organization Socialiste Libertaire  OSL (Suiza)
Libertaere Aktion (Suiza)
Workers Solidarity Movement - WSM (Irlanda)
Melbourne Anarchist Communist Group - MACG (Australia)
Aotearoa Workers Solidarity Movement - AWSM (Aotearoa / Nueva Zelanda)

