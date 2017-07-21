user preferences

Anarkismo.net

Front page

Main news listing

Submit Article

Latest Comments

Commenting Guidelines

Events

Photo Gallery

Archives

Syndication

full archive search Search full archive search


Search comments

advanced search

New Events

Ireland / Britain

no event posted in the last week

Upcoming Events

Ireland / Britain | Community struggles

No upcoming events.

Other Press

Community struggles

text"En Haití está desarrollándose una rebelión de las masas en contra de un sistema neocolonial" 09:04 Mar 28 0 comments

textWhat Colour is Your Vest? The Gilets Jaunes Revolt Shaking France 20:53 Feb 14 0 comments

textYellow Vests and I 19:55 Jan 12 0 comments

textTrespass 3 23:45 Jan 03 0 comments

textDe los chalecos amarillos en Francia a las luchas obreras portuarias en Chile: La centralidad de la ... 17:02 Jan 03 0 comments

more >>

Feeds

Atom Summaries Link

Atom Full Posts Link

Atom Videocast Link

Atom Audiocast

Atom Mediacast Link

RSS Summaries Link

RSS Full Posts Link

RSS Videocast Link

RSS Audiocast

RSS Mediacast Link

Podcast Link

iTunes Store Podcast Link

Recent articles by HSG

textT-shirt maker Gildan shifts ops after Haiti quake 0 comments

textSenate candidate for the Lespwa platform accuses civil society sector 0 comments

Recent Articles about Ireland / Britain Community struggles

In Ireland Jobstown not Guilty verdict points to a Garda conspiracy Jul 21 17 by Andrew

Irish state fails in bid to frame community activists for false impris... Jun 30 17 by Various

Organizing against the Irish housing emergency Mar 21 17 by Tomás Lynch

Clap for Carers but now they want our money as well

category ireland / britain | community struggles | news report author Monday April 13, 2020 06:40author by HSG - Haringey Solidarity Group Report this post to the editors

This is a statement from some activists from Haringey Solidarity Croup express its support and solidarity to UK National Health Service (NHS) and other workers. In the meantime expresses its anger about that people been asked to pay the money to NHS while the health system is being suffered for almost two decades on the hands of the current government of conservative party and the former one of Labour. The demand is unreasonable while the UK is 3rd richest country in Europe and 6th richest country the world. The statement clarifies the current position of NHS and treatment of the government to NHS.
270162740imagea12_1586461103651.jpg

Clap for Carers but now they want our money as well
Another statement from some of us in Haringey Solidarity Group
For the last three Thursdays we have been asked to clap for carers. As we have said before, we fully support all NHS staff (and in fact all workers) and the appreciation they are getting. But, we also need to remember why we are in the position we are in, where the NHS is under staffed; doesnt have enough beds; and many staff have to claim benefits to top up their disgustingly low wages. Presently staff dont have enough Personal Protective Equipment (PPE); we are scrambling around to find more beds; we dont have enough ventilators; and testing is woefully short. All of this didnt happen overnight  its because of years of successive governments not giving a damn about NHS staff and ordinary peoples health. This was never a mistake or over-sight. It was a cynical, calculated policy by our so called leaders.
Now, on Thursday 9th April we are being asked to not only clap for the state underfunding our health service and putting our health workers lives at risk (and maybe up to a dozen have already died due to this), but we are also being asked to donate.
These donations go to an organisation called NHS Charities Together and they are asking for a fiver from all of us. It seems, this money then goes to the charitable trusts most hospitals have to set up to beg for money from local people, because the state under funds them.
It seems we can bail out the banks with millions, if not billions when they screw up. We can give millionaires and billionaires like Mike Ashley (Sports Direct), Richard Branson (Virgin empire), Joe Lewis (Spurs football club) huge bailouts during the Corona virus crisis, but yet again, when it comes to a public service like the NHS hard working people are asked to cough up (excuse the pun).

Loads of us are being furloughed; Lots more are having to now try and navigate the minefield that is Universal Credit; millions of us were already surviving on benefits, food banks and debt.
And the irony doesnt stop there. We are gob smacked that one of the very people who voted time and again to cut the HNS and leave workers either redundant or on cripplingly low wages (dear old Boris) is now desperate for those same workers to try and save his life. If we are short of resources .
Is it just us few who think all this is just taking the piss?
Whether Johnson lives or dies doesnt really matter. Once this crisis is over the crisis in funding in the NHS wont stop. And after the glowing words and press statements for our health service and all its workers from all those in power is a distant memory we will be back to funding cuts, staff having to claim benefits to top up their salaries, and hospitals having to have charity events to save lives.
People have told us we shouldnt swear in these statements. Generally, we agree. But in this situation anger gets the better of us. So fuck you Boris and all your mates in government and business. When the corona virus scare has subsided, we need to get fucking angry, and fight for what we believe in. And thats more than clapping and ordinary people giving sticking plaster donations, they can ill afford. Even though we know everyone who does donate will be doing it for incredibly genuine reasons.

Add Your Comments >>
printable version with comments atom feed of commentsrss feed of comments RSS and atom feeds allow you to keep track of new comments on particular stories. You can input the URL's from these links into a rss reader and you will be informed whenever somebody posts a new comment.
<< Back To Newswire
This page can be viewed in
English Italiano Deutsch
Neste 8 de Março, levantamos mais uma vez a nossa voz e os nossos punhos pela vida das mulheres!

Front page

Nossa Concepção De Feminismo Na Perspectiva Do Anarquismo Organizado

Frente a la Pandemia Capitalista, Solidaridad entre los Pueblos

Corona  how are you?

La force des femmes change le monde

Suriyedeki Savaş Büyüyor

The competition between Iran and United States over Iraq

Beyond Pension Reforms: Interview on the General Strike in France

Comunicado de lanzamiento de la Coordinación Anarquista Latinoamericana (CALA)

[Colombia] Vamos al Paro Nacional del 21 de noviembre

Chile: El oasis del caos

[Catalunya] Una sentència que ataca les llibertats i els drets civils

Halklarla savaşan her devlet kaybedecektir!

Análisis de Coyuntura Latinoamericana

Αντίσταση στην κρατική καταστολή  

[Chile] Nace La Federación Anarquista Santiago

Αποχή για την ταξική μας αξιοπρέπεια

Trump is Not the Main Problem

Congrès de fondation de lUnion communiste libertaire (UCL) : déclaration finale

Interview with the Anarchist Communist Group (ACG) from Great Britain

May Day 2019

(Perú) Alan García o el desprecio suicida de justicia y verdad

Some Reflections on the Ōtautahi/ Christchurch Tragedy

Declaração do XIII ELAOPA

[Colombia] ¡POR UN 8 DE MARZO DE LUCHA Y FEMINISTA!

news

opinion

press releases
© 2005-2020 Anarkismo.net. Unless otherwise stated by the author, all content is free for non-commercial reuse, reprint, and rebroadcast, on the net and elsewhere. Opinions are those of the contributors and are not necessarily endorsed by Anarkismo.net. [ Disclaimer | Privacy ]