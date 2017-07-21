|
ireland / britain | community struggles | news report Monday April 13, 2020 06:40 by HSG - Haringey Solidarity Group
This is a statement from some activists from Haringey Solidarity Croup express its support and solidarity to UK National Health Service (NHS) and other workers. In the meantime expresses its anger about that people been asked to pay the money to NHS while the health system is being suffered for almost two decades on the hands of the current government of conservative party and the former one of Labour. The demand is unreasonable while the UK is 3rd richest country in Europe and 6th richest country the world. The statement clarifies the current position of NHS and treatment of the government to NHS.
Clap for Carers but now they want our money as well
