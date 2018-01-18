user preferences

Anarquismo, organização e o covid na Itália

category itália / suíça | movimento anarquista | link to audio author Monday April 06, 2020 07:52author by Bloco Aauthor email tucum at autistici dot org Report this post to the editors

Uma conversa com militante da Alternativa Libertaria/Fdca, da Itália, sobre anarquismo, organização, antifascismo e o covid.


Referências citadas:

Alternativa Libertaria/Fdca
alternativalibertaria.fdca.it/wpAL/

Anarkismo.net
www.anarkismo.net/article/31805

Nestor Makho Archive (Em vários idiomas)
ithanarquista.wordpress.com/nestor-makhno-archive/

A Plataforma Organizacional [Dielo Truda], edição em português traduzido direito do russo.
editorafaisca.wordpress.com/2017/04/27/nizacional/

Fasciocapitalismo e Antifascismo, tradução do italiano ao português da Moção aprovada no X Congresso da Alternativa Libertaria/fdca, em Fano, 30 marzo 2019.
Disponível em: www.anarkismo.net/article/31805

Ficha técnica
Apresentação: Mk
Estúdio: Comuna Imaginária no Bairro Floresta
Edição do episódio: Lucas Alvarez (contato: alvarezlucas8829@gmail.com)

Embedded Video Description: G4uVkbczESk


Neste 8 de Março, levantamos mais uma vez a nossa voz e os nossos punhos pela vida das mulheres!

