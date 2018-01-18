|
Anarquismo, organização e o covid na Itália
itália / suíça | movimento anarquista | link to audio Monday April 06, 2020 07:52 by Bloco A tucum at autistici dot org
Uma conversa com militante da Alternativa Libertaria/Fdca, da Itália, sobre anarquismo, organização, antifascismo e o covid.
Embedded Video Description: G4uVkbczESk
