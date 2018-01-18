no event posted in the last week

Anarquismo, organização e o covid na Itália itália / suíça | movimento anarquista | link to audio Monday April 06, 2020 07:52 Monday April 06, 2020 07:52 by Bloco A by Bloco A tucum at autistici dot org Uma conversa com militante da Alternativa Libertaria/Fdca, da Itália, sobre anarquismo, organização, antifascismo e o covid.



Referências citadas:



Alternativa Libertaria/Fdca

alternativalibertaria.fdca.it/wpAL/



Anarkismo.net

www.anarkismo.net/article/31805



Nestor Makho Archive (Em vários idiomas)

ithanarquista.wordpress.com/nestor-makhno-archive/



A Plataforma Organizacional [Dielo Truda], edição em português traduzido direito do russo.

editorafaisca.wordpress.com/2017/04/27/ nizacional/



Fasciocapitalismo e Antifascismo, tradução do italiano ao português da Moção aprovada no X Congresso da Alternativa Libertaria/fdca, em Fano, 30 marzo 2019.

Disponível em: www.anarkismo.net/article/31805



Ficha técnica

Apresentação: Mk

Estúdio: Comuna Imaginária no Bairro Floresta

Edição do episódio: Lucas Alvarez (contato: alvarezlucas8829@gmail.com) Embedded Video Description: G4uVkbczESk

