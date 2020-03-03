Recent articles by DAF

Suriyedeki Savaş Büyüyor by Devrimci Anarşist Faaliyet US refusal to withdraw troops from Iraq is a breach of international l... by Andrew G Jones US Announces Three New Bases in Iraq After Iraqis Demand Full Withdraw... by Alan Macleod DAF's statement on Syria War and Refugee Crisis of the State mashriq / arabia / iraq | imperialism / war | press release Tuesday March 03, 2020 17:22 Tuesday March 03, 2020 17:22 by DAF - DAF-Revolutionary Anarchist Action by DAF - DAF-Revolutionary Anarchist Action The War in Syria is Growing The long-awaited developments began to happen In Idlib where is the last point of the war and also the last point of the djihadist gangs supported by TAF were stucked. The troops of the TAF were attacked by aerial strike on the night of 27 February to 28 -shortly before the ultimatum that T.C gave to the Syrian Army to withdraw from the places it took in Idlip- According to official figures, 34 soldiers died as a result of this airstrike, It was carried out by Syria according to T.C sources.



The long-awaited developments began to happen In Idlib where is the last point of the war and also the last point of the djihadist gangs supported by TAF were stucked. The troops of the TAF were attacked by aerial strike on the night of 27 February to 28 -shortly before the ultimatum that T.C gave to the Syrian Army to withdraw from the places it took in Idlip- According to official figures, 34 soldiers died as a result of this airstrike, It was carried out by Syria according to T.C sources.



In a statement made by the Russian Ministry of Defense, the fine message to Ankara stated that the TAF elements should not leave the observation points established in accordance with the Sochi Accord. The striking message in the statement made by the ministry was that the Syrian air force is operating against the HTS (Hayʼat Taḥrīr al-Shām, Levant Liberation Committee ) targets and the TAF troops should not be in this particular region. With these statements that Russia insistently emphasized the partnership of T.C with Al-Qaeda derivative HTS, which is accepted as the terrorist organization by the whole world.



The war is growing rapidly, the heroism speech used by the sSate has risen, and the speed of the media as it equips its war uniforms and the fact that almost all of the opposition quickly adapt to this situation. The last air strike is one of the historical turns of the war in Syria since 2011. We experienced one of these historical turns on May 13, 2013 after the bomb attack in Reyhanlı, which cost the lives of 53 people. Although it is not said who and why TC was at war in Syria, we felt other shocking reflections of this war in our geography very close at the massacres of Suruç, Ankara, Reina, İstanbul Yeşilköy Airport in the coming years.



States War Opportunism



The usefulness of the Syrian War, which caused such devastating outcomes for the peoples, on the other hand, in terms of regional and global states especially by T.C, is extremely obvious. T.C, instrumentalized the civil war in Syria for the increasing nationalism in domestic politics and the pression applications such as state of emergencyagainst the street opposition. Likewise, with its military and administrative presence in regions such as Afrin, Euphrates Shield and Serekaniye, it effectively filled the Neo Ottomanist promises towards its nationalist-conservative base.



We know that wars are the processes for the states to suppress opposition within their borders, to silence voices against power, to stop manifestations, and to accustom the society to state of emergency practices. The democratic practices of the state are put on the shelf with the war process,. Social pressure and passivation increase.



The ongoing war process will be used to further mobilize the increasing pressure mechanisms towards society. Violent words and actions against the current functioning will be punished, and state violence will become the most evident. On the one hand, the state will shape these processes as it wishes, while on the other hand it will use the war for its economic purposes.



War as a Solution to the Economic Crisis



The economic crisis is destroying the lives of the oppressed; the economic crisis is being hushed up by the war!

The minimum wage was announced in December: 2,324 TL! According to the statements of the unions, the monthly food expenditure (hunger threshold) required for a family of four to be healthy, balanced and adequate is 2 thousand 219,45 TL. Only 105 TL more than the hunger limit was deemed proper for the worker. Moreover, 43% of workers in Turkey are working for the minimum wage. In the same year, the budget spent by the T.C state for the TAF is 19 billion dollars. According to data of 2019 the wealth of 25 billionaire boss of Turkeys is 43.1 billion $. The number of workers who committed suicide because of they could not maintain themselves and their family in the last 6 years is 351!



The worker who sets himself up fire as he cry out I cant survive in front of the parliament while the bosses add their wealth, lathe worker who committed suicide because he could not buy pants for his son, young worker who burned himself in front of the mayor because he could not find a job, The industrial worker who eventually threw himself into a 1600 degree iron melting boiler because he could not bring the end of the month with the wage he received.



Some of them who works, the amount in the hand was not enough to make a living; some of them who are looking for a job and cant find so they become dependent to a bite of bread. While the economic crisis brought the oppressed to the point that they could take away their life, the wealthy added money to their money by turning the crisis into an opportunity and creating new wars, let alone lose anything from their wealth. New wars meant new tenders for them. It was the time of making war speeches on TVs and decorating, tearing and giving martyred soldier news and growing their shares from the cake with unquestionable auctions.



Details of War: Immigrants



It was reported that after the air attack on the TAF in the Idlib region of Syria, the state decided not to prevent migrants from passing to Europe by land or sea. AKP Spokesperson Ömer Çelik said Our refugee policy is the same, but there is a situation, we are no longer in a position to hold refugees. . Many immigrants in Izmir, Canakkale and Istanbul were directed to the beaches and Thrace. Europe was being threatened by the acceleration of the movement of migrants to the West from Turkey, for a long time in case of worsening of the situation in Idlib .



The state, which uses immigrants as a trump card at every opportunity, enthusiastically embraced his trump card after February 27. Those who cannot give their message openly to the EU and the West, seek supporters in Syria with threats over their lives. The state, which does not hesitate to use immigrants for its strategic position and serves it to the world through its media, tries to open space for itself and trying to be the playing state, instead of the state where games are played.



Strategic Position Between States



The states war strategy, which became public after the war, is not only focused on political and economic gains in the current region. The target is also to be one of the states which has influence in the inter-state political arena. The state, which aims to take a position in this arena through actions such as being a party to the wars that continue from Libya to Cyprus, from Egypt to Syria, to support one of the parties, and to be directly involved in the war, also trying to expand its self-ordained domestic politics beyond its borders. This self-ordainism has evolved to conquest policies with nationalist intentions, and support is provided in all circumstances from the nationalist conservative mindset within the borders. Legitimacy is tried to be achieved by drawing the image of the state who has influence in foreign policy and trying to achieve this status through aggressive policies.



For those who express their long-term goals (such as 2023, 2071) with epic rhetoric at every opportunity, neither the events experienced on February 27 nor the loss of lives any other time are important. While every megaloman project, which is kneaded in accordance with the statist discourses, is marketed with nationalist intentions and holiness, the account of the lives lost in the war is not questioned and melts in the ambiguity of the martyrdom of the state. Those who are regarded as details for the sake of the interests of the states will not be remembered the next week, month or year.



The ones with Power do not hesitate to plunder the lives of millions of people for the sake of their own interests, and, as in every war, it tries to crush those who are oppressed in this war. What we need to do as oppressed is not to be a pawn in the war of Power. What we have to do is to defend our lives that are trying to be plundered, to continue our fight against all war propaganda and to build a free world.



Revolutionary Anarchist Action

The ones with Power do not hesitate to plunder the lives of millions of people for the sake of their own interests, and, as in every war, it tries to crush those who are oppressed in this war. What we need to do as oppressed is not to be a pawn in the war of Power. What we have to do is to defend our lives that are trying to be plundered, to continue our fight against all war propaganda and to build a free world.

