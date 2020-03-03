|
DAF's statement on Syria War and Refugee Crisis of the State
mashriq / arabia / iraq | imperialism / war | press release Tuesday March 03, 2020 17:22 by DAF - DAF-Revolutionary Anarchist Action
The War in Syria is Growing
The long-awaited developments began to happen In Idlib where is the last point of the war and also the last point of the djihadist gangs supported by TAF were stucked. The troops of the TAF were attacked by aerial strike on the night of 27 February to 28 -shortly before the ultimatum that T.C gave to the Syrian Army to withdraw from the places it took in Idlip- According to official figures, 34 soldiers died as a result of this airstrike, It was carried out by Syria according to T.C sources.
The long-awaited developments began to happen In Idlib where is the last point of the war and also the last point of the djihadist gangs supported by TAF were stucked. The troops of the TAF were attacked by aerial strike on the night of 27 February to 28 -shortly before the ultimatum that T.C gave to the Syrian Army to withdraw from the places it took in Idlip- According to official figures, 34 soldiers died as a result of this airstrike, It was carried out by Syria according to T.C sources.
In a statement made by the Russian Ministry of Defense, the fine message to Ankara stated that the TAF elements should not leave the observation points established in accordance with the Sochi Accord. The striking message in the statement made by the ministry was that the Syrian air force is operating against the HTS (Hayʼat Taḥrīr al-Shām, Levant Liberation Committee ) targets and the TAF troops should not be in this particular region. With these statements that Russia insistently emphasized the partnership of T.C with Al-Qaeda derivative HTS, which is accepted as the terrorist organization by the whole world.
The war is growing rapidly, the heroism speech used by the sSate has risen, and the speed of the media as it equips its war uniforms and the fact that almost all of the opposition quickly adapt to this situation. The last air strike is one of the historical turns of the war in Syria since 2011. We experienced one of these historical turns on May 13, 2013 after the bomb attack in Reyhanlı, which cost the lives of 53 people. Although it is not said who and why TC was at war in Syria, we felt other shocking reflections of this war in our geography very close at the massacres of Suruç, Ankara, Reina, İstanbul Yeşilköy Airport in the coming years.
States War Opportunism
The usefulness of the Syrian War, which caused such devastating outcomes for the peoples, on the other hand, in terms of regional and global states especially by T.C, is extremely obvious. T.C, instrumentalized the civil war in Syria for the increasing nationalism in domestic politics and the pression applications such as state of emergencyagainst the street opposition. Likewise, with its military and administrative presence in regions such as Afrin, Euphrates Shield and Serekaniye, it effectively filled the Neo Ottomanist promises towards its nationalist-conservative base.
