We must bury the traditional struggles to adopt new ones
international | anarchist movement | opinion / analysis Thursday February 13, 2020 06:47 by Zaher Baher
This article points out our weak position in the global struggles against the state and the system . It tells the readers that the current system is more advanced and more stronger than before so that using the old methods of struggles do not work, benefiting the state and the system.
We must bury the traditional struggles to adopt new ones
