US refusal to withdraw troops from Iraq is a breach of international law
mashriq / arabia / iraq | imperialism / war | non-anarchist press Saturday February 08, 2020 22:27 by Andrew G Jones - The Conversation
A US strike which killed Iranian general Qassem Soleimani in Baghdad in January, and the counter-strike by the Iranian military on US targets in Iraq, raised serious questions about the legitimate use of force. When military force was used against targets within its territory, Iraqs sovereignty was breached.
As a country caught in the middle of the long-running feud between the US and Iran, Iraq has already suffered a great deal in this latest escalation. A senior Iraqi militia commander, Abu Mahdi al-Muhandis, was also killed in the US strike.
