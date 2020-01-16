|
user preferences
New Events
no event posted in the last week
Upcoming Events
Mashriq / Arabia / Iraq | Imperialism / War
No upcoming events.
Suleimani killing the latest in a long, grim line of US assassination efforts 20:16 Jan 04 0 comments
Everything you were told about the Syrian war was wrong until now 18:08 Nov 09 0 comments
Trump is right to take troops out of Syria. Now they must leave Iraq and Afghanistan. 21:23 Oct 14 0 comments
Indias Kashmir Crackdown Poses Risk of War 18:59 Aug 13 0 comments
Canadas Liberals Have a Disturbing Imperial Streak 04:13 Jun 24 0 commentsmore >>
|
Recent articles by Alan Macleod
This author has not submitted any other articles.Recent Articles about Mashriq / Arabia / Iraq Imperialism / War
Thomas Friedman e a desinformação da burrice Jan 16 20
Για τη δολοφο&#... Jan 16 20
La competencia entre Irán y Estados Unidos por Irak Jan 10 20
US Announces Three New Bases in Iraq After Iraqis Demand Full Withdrawal
mashriq / arabia / iraq | imperialism / war | non-anarchist press Monday February 03, 2020 20:22 by Alan Macleod - MPN News
The three sites chosen for the news bases, Erbin, Sulimania and Halabja are all extremely close to Iran, with Halabja just eight miles from its border.
Less than a week after millions of Iraqis took to the streets demanding the U.S. military leave for good, the United States announced that is planning to build three new military bases in Iraq, according to military news service Breaking Defense. The three sites chosen Erbin, Sulimania and Halabja are all extremely close to Iran, with Halabja (the site of the 1988 chemical weapons attack) just eight miles from the border.
|
Front page
The competition between Iran and United States over Iraq
Beyond Pension Reforms: Interview on the General Strike in France
Comunicado de lanzamiento de la Coordinación Anarquista Latinoamericana (CALA)
[Colombia] Vamos al Paro Nacional del 21 de noviembre
[Catalunya] Una sentència que ataca les llibertats i els drets civils
Halklarla savaşan her devlet kaybedecektir!
Análisis de Coyuntura Latinoamericana
Αντίσταση στην κρατική καταστολή
[Chile] Nace La Federación Anarquista Santiago
Αποχή για την ταξική μας αξιοπρέπεια
Congrès de fondation de lUnion communiste libertaire (UCL) : déclaration finale
Interview with the Anarchist Communist Group (ACG) from Great Britain
(Perú) Alan García o el desprecio suicida de justicia y verdad
Some Reflections on the Ōtautahi/ Christchurch Tragedy
[Colombia] ¡POR UN 8 DE MARZO DE LUCHA Y FEMINISTA!
La Semana de Enero: 100 años. Un poco de historia.
A Green New Deal vs. Revolutionary Ecosocialism
Alan MacSimóin (1957-2018)- Rest In Power
[Colombia] Entre la crisis actual y las posibilidades latentes