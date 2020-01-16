user preferences

Για τη δολοφονία Κασέμ Σολεϊμανί

category Μέση Ανατολή / Αραβία / Ιράκ | Ιμπεριαλισμός / Πόλεμος | Ανακοίνωση Τύπου author Thursday January 16, 2020 18:06author by Anarchist Era Collective Report this post to the editors

Ανακοίνωση από την Anarchist Era Collective, της Ένωσης Αναρχικών Αφγανιστάν και Ιράν, για τη δολοφονία του Κασέμ Σολεϊμανί
anarlogo.png

Ο Κασέμ Σολεϊμανί έχει επί μακρόν βασανίσει τον λαό και συγχαίρουμε τους επιζήσαντες των εγκλημάτων του στη Μέση Ανατολή, ειδικά στη Συρία, το Ιράκ και την Υεμένη. Κι ενώ χαιρόμαστε για τον θάνατο αυτού του εγκληματία πολέμου, δηλώνουμε την έντονη αντίθεσή μας στην πιθανότητα ενός κρατικού πολέμου (μεταξύ της κρατικής τρομοκρατίας των ΗΠΑ και της κρατικής τρομοκρατίας του Ιράν).

Ώρες πριν, ο Κασέμ Σολεϊμανί, ένας εκ των κορυφαίων στρατιωτικών αξιωματούχων της ιρανικής κυβέρνησης που ήταν υπεύθυνος για τη Μέση Ανατολή, σκοτώθηκε κατόπιν ευθείας εντολής του Ντόναλντ Τραμπ στη Βαγδάτη.

Ο Κασέμ Σολεϊμανί ήταν ένας γενοκτόνος που σκότωσε χιλιάδες άνδρες, γυναίκες και παιδιά στις συγκρούσεις της Συρίας, του Ιράκ και της Υεμένης. Ηγήθηκε πολιορκιών του Άσαντ και στρατολόγησε Αφγανούς πρόσφυγες στο Ιράν, πολλοί εξ αυτών παιδιά, για να πεθάνουν στον εμφύλιο πόλεμο της Συρίας. Η κρατική αυτή δολοφονία εκτελέστηκε από τις ΗΠΑ προφανώς προς το συμφέρον της εκλογής του Ντόναλντ Τραμπ και ό,τι έγινε ούτε ήταν ούτε θα είναι ποτέ προς το συμφέρον των λαών της Μέσης Ανατολής.

Παρά τη μεγάλη αναταραχή και διαμάχη εντός του Ισλαμικού καθεστώτος σχετικά με την ασφάλειά του και τις δυνατότητες των υπηρεσιών κατασκοπείας του, διακρίνουμε ότι αυτό το καθεστώς είναι ανίκανο να διατηρήσει την πιο σημαντική διακρατική του δύναμη και ο Κασέμ Σολεϊμανί δολοφονήθηκε αμέσως μόλις οι ΗΠΑ αποφάσισαν να τον βγάλουν από τη μέση.

Απ τη μια μεριά, η φαυλότητα του εγκληματικού Ισλαμικού καθεστώτος έγινε εμφανέστερη κι απ την άλλη, ανεδείχθη περαιτέρω η διεφθαρμένη φύση της τρομοκρατίας του κράτους των ΗΠΑ, το οποίο δεν ενδιαφέρεται ούτε για τη ζωή των ιδίων ούτε για τη ζωή των ανθρώπων της Μέσης Ανατολής αλλοιώς αυτοί οι Ιρανοί κρατικοί τρομοκράτες, θα μπορούσαν εύκολα να είχαν καταδιωχθεί εδώ και χρόνια.

Επαναλαμβάνουμε ότι η σύγχρονη Μέση Ανατολή διαμορφώνεται από πολέμους, σφαγές, εκτοπισμούς και πείνα εξ αιτίας των θρήσκων φανατικών και των τρομοκρατών απ τη μια, και την επέμβαση των διεθνών καπιταλιστών και των υποστηρικτών τους (Ανατολικός και Δυτικός ιμπεριαλισμός) απ την άλλη.

Ελπίζουμε όλοι αυτοί οι θρησκευτικοί τρομοκράτες να σκοτωθούν το συντομότερο δυνατόν και αυτές οι δολοφονικές κρατικές κυβερνήσεις να καταστραφούν ώστε οι λαοί της Μέσης Ανατολής να ζήσουν ξανά σε ειρήνη και ευημερία.

Πηγή:
https://asranarshism.com/1398/10/14/the-anarchist-era/?fbclid=IwAR3MILhaqSj6nT76NbinzP2Qlx_NUWPGM8rZn_jeeRBTwovtu7GISd4ZcHM

