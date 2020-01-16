|
user preferences
New Events
no event posted in the last week
Upcoming Events
Μέση Ανατολή / Αραβία / Ιράκ | Ιμπεριαλισμός / Πόλεμος
No upcoming events.
Suleimani killing the latest in a long, grim line of US assassination efforts 20:16 Jan 04 0 comments
Everything you were told about the Syrian war was wrong until now 18:08 Nov 09 0 comments
Trump is right to take troops out of Syria. Now they must leave Iraq and Afghanistan. 21:23 Oct 14 0 comments
Indias Kashmir Crackdown Poses Risk of War 18:59 Aug 13 0 comments
Canadas Liberals Have a Disturbing Imperial Streak 04:13 Jun 24 0 commentsmore >>
|
Recent articles by Anarchist Era Collective
This author has not submitted any other articles.Recent Articles about Μέση Ανατολή / Αραβία / Ιράκ Ιμπεριαλισμός / Πόλεμος
Thomas Friedman e a desinformação da burrice Jan 16 20
La competencia entre Irán y Estados Unidos por Irak Jan 10 20
O atentado contra o general Soleimani e as mudanças no cenário do Orie... Jan 08 20
Για τη δολοφονία Κασέμ Σολεϊμανί
Μέση Ανατολή / Αραβία / Ιράκ | Ιμπεριαλισμός / Πόλεμος | Ανακοίνωση Τύπου Thursday January 16, 2020 18:06 by Anarchist Era Collective
Ανακοίνωση από την Anarchist Era Collective, της Ένωσης Αναρχικών Αφγανιστάν και Ιράν, για τη δολοφονία του Κασέμ Σολεϊμανί
Ο Κασέμ Σολεϊμανί έχει επί μακρόν βασανίσει τον λαό και συγχαίρουμε τους επιζήσαντες των εγκλημάτων του στη Μέση Ανατολή, ειδικά στη Συρία, το Ιράκ και την Υεμένη. Κι ενώ χαιρόμαστε για τον θάνατο αυτού του εγκληματία πολέμου, δηλώνουμε την έντονη αντίθεσή μας στην πιθανότητα ενός κρατικού πολέμου (μεταξύ της κρατικής τρομοκρατίας των ΗΠΑ και της κρατικής τρομοκρατίας του Ιράν).
|
Front page
The competition between Iran and United States over Iraq
Beyond Pension Reforms: Interview on the General Strike in France
Comunicado de lanzamiento de la Coordinación Anarquista Latinoamericana (CALA)
[Colombia] Vamos al Paro Nacional del 21 de noviembre
[Catalunya] Una sentència que ataca les llibertats i els drets civils
Halklarla savaşan her devlet kaybedecektir!
Análisis de Coyuntura Latinoamericana
Αντίσταση στην κρατική καταστολή
[Chile] Nace La Federación Anarquista Santiago
Αποχή για την ταξική μας αξιοπρέπεια
Congrès de fondation de lUnion communiste libertaire (UCL) : déclaration finale
Interview with the Anarchist Communist Group (ACG) from Great Britain
(Perú) Alan García o el desprecio suicida de justicia y verdad
Some Reflections on the Ōtautahi/ Christchurch Tragedy
[Colombia] ¡POR UN 8 DE MARZO DE LUCHA Y FEMINISTA!
La Semana de Enero: 100 años. Un poco de historia.
A Green New Deal vs. Revolutionary Ecosocialism
Alan MacSimóin (1957-2018)- Rest In Power
[Colombia] Entre la crisis actual y las posibilidades latentes