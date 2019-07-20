|
Movie Review: 1917
international | culture | review Monday January 13, 2020 10:35 by LAMA - AWSM
A review of a movie set in World War 1
Drama comes from giving somebody a task then putting obstacles in his/her way. This fundamental aspect of storytelling is understood in 1917 a new movie about the experiences of a soldier in World War 1.
