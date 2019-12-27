|
The competition between Iran and United States over Iraq
mashriq / arabia / iraq | imperialism / war | opinion / analysis Thursday January 02, 2020 20:22 by Zaher Baher
The relationship between US and Iran never been good after the iran revolution but since the Arab Spring has got worse. The involvement of Iran in many countries in the Middle East especially Iraq and Syria made difficult for US to achieve its own aims in the rejoin. This article covers what happened in Iraq currently and how the tension between US and Iran reached the high level.
The competition between Iran and United States over Iraq
By Zaher Baher
