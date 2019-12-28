Erklärung zum Wiederaufbau der Lateinamerikanischen Anarchistischen Koordination (CALA)

Nach einer Reihe von Treffen und Vorgängen innerhalb dieser Zeit komplexer sozialer und politischer Prozesse, die unser Kontinent durchläuft, haben sich anarchistische politische Organisationen in Lateinamerika dazu entschlossen, die Lateinamerikanische Anarchistische Koordination (CALA) wiederaufzubauen.

Lateinamerika erlebt im Moment unruhige Zeiten. Zeiten, in denen sich die Menschen die Straßen genommen haben, Widerstand leisten und sich dem brutalen Vormarsch der reaktionärsten Teile des Kontinents und der aktiven Präsenz des US-Imperialismus in seinen verschiedensten Ausprägungen entgegenstellen.



Die Straßen von Chile, Kolumbien, Haiti, Puerto Rico und Ecuador wurden zu Orten der direkten Konfrontation mit der herrschenden Klasse, die mit allen Mitteln versucht, das System von Hunger und Ungewissheit zu erweitern, was einem Angriff auf die dringendsten Forderungen der unterdrückten Klasse gleichkommt.



Dazu kommt der enorme Widerstand des Volkes, der sich gegen den zivilen und militärischen Putsch in Bolivien entwickelt hat, wo die rassistische Gewalt von oben mit Barrikaden, Blockaden und der Mobilisierung der Bevölkerung bekämpft wird.

Offensichtlich und so, wie wir es immer gesagt haben, sind das Zögern und das Wahlkalkül der parlamentarischen Linken in diesen Zeiten unangebracht.



An diesem Punkt bekräftigen die politischen Organisationen des espezifistischen Anarchismus nicht nur die Notwendigkeit, organisiert und im Einklang mit dem historischen Moment zu sein, so wie wir es auf der Anarchistischen Konferenz von Porto Alegre am Anfang diesen Jahres aufgezeigt haben:



 Wir sind davon überzeugt, dass der Anarchismus funktionsfähig, agil und im Einklang mit den neuen sozialen Realitäten sein muss, um der Brutalität, mit der dieses skrupellose System den Menschen der unteren Klasse begegnet, entgegenzutreten.

Aber dafür, wir sagen es noch einmal, muss der Anarchismus politisch organisiert sein. Es ist die politische Organisation, die es den Aktivist*innen erlaubt, die notwendigen Diskussionen und Debatten stattfinden zu lassen, die gegenwärtige politische Lage passend zu analysieren, die Planungen von Aktion und Entwicklung zu bestimmen, die Taktik präzise zu verbessern, aber auch eine endgültige Strategie sowie deren Anwendung auf jeden einzelnen Aktionsabschnitt herauszuarbeiten 



Wir verstehen, dass diese Situation einerseits erfordert, dass wir gemäß verbindlicher Positionen und Formen unmittelbaren Ausdrucks der Solidarität, alle diese Aspekte miteinbeziehen. Andererseits erfordert sie auch ein höheres Niveau koordinierten Handelns innerhalb des gesamten Kontinents.



Aus diesem Grund haben wir uns zum Wiederaufbau der CALA, Ausdruck der Koordination anarchistischer politischer Organisationen aus Uruguay, Brasilien und Argentinien, die von Mitte der 1990er-Jahre bis zur Jahrtausendwende lief, entschlossen.



Seit 2011 haben wir Anstrengungen unternommen in Richtung einer besseren Koordination, die ihren Ausdruck in den Jornadas Anarquistas, anarchistischen Konferenzen, gefunden haben. Diese fanden alle zwei Jahre statt und haben es geschafft, verschiedene Organisationen aus der Region und der ganzen Welt näher zusammenzubringen.



Wir begreifen, dass nun die Zeit gekommen ist, CALA wiederaufzubauen, als Ausdruck der Koordination der Gesamtheit unserer Kräfte, als Ausdruck des Especifismo als historische Strömung und Ansatz des Anarchismus  eines politisch organisierten Anarchismus, der verankert ist in den Völkern Lateinamerikas und in unserer Zeit.



Weiterhin nehmen wir uns in diesem Sinne vor, gemeinsam die Aufgabe weiterzuverfolgen, die theoretische Arbeit zu entwickeln und zu vertiefen sowie Konzepte auszuarbeiten, die es uns erlauben eine möglichst passende Analyse der Realität vorzunehmen, um gemeinsam in dieser Situation in Lateinamerika zu handeln.



Wir wollen auch spezifische Richtlinien für die koordinierte Arbeit etablieren und ebenso das Erstarken und die Festigung neuer Organisationen auf diesem Kontinent anvisieren. Die Situation verlangt von uns, ohne Eile, aber auch ohne Pause voranzuschreiten.



In dieser Phase, die sich in Lateinamerika gerade entfaltet, in der die Völker in den Straßen Widerstand gegen das neoliberale Modell leisten, empfinden wir CALA als notwendiges Werkzeug, um unsere Präsenz in diesen Ereignissen zu artikulieren und eine gefestigte und klare Position des organisierten Anarchismus anzubieten.



Die Phase, die jetzt beginnt, muss eine anarchistische Bewegung vorfinden, die so gut organisiert ist und sich so gut artikuliert wie möglich.



Deshalb möchten wir andere Gruppen einladen, gemeinsam mit uns auf diesem Weg voranzuschreiten.



Für den Aufbau der Macht der Massen! Für Sozialismus und Freiheit!





Lateinamerikanische Anarchistische Koordination (CALA)



Uruguayische Anarchistische Föderation (fAu)



Brasilianische Anarchistische Koordination (CAB)



Anarchistische Föderation aus Rosario (FAR)



Übersetzung von der Plattform (dieplattform.org) aus dem Englischen/Spanischen von Benjamin Astor