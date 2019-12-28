|
user preferences
New Events
no event posted in the last week
Upcoming Events
International | Anarchistische Bewegung
No upcoming events.
Poder e Governação 02:58 May 17 0 comments
Against Anarcho-Liberalism and the curse of identity politics 18:34 Jan 14 0 comments
"The North American American Anarchist: The Newspaper Dedicated to Direct Action" 06:02 Sep 15 1 comments
El Libertario: Arma falaz de la contrainformación en Venezuela 21:34 Sep 03 1 comments
"We Want to Revive Anarchism in Cuba" 03:12 Dec 31 1 commentsmore >>
|
Recent articles by Coordinación Anarquista Latinoamerica
Comunicado de lanzamiento de la Coordinación Anarquista Latinoamerican... 0 commentsRecent Articles about International Anarchistische Bewegung
Comunicado de Relançamento da CALA (Coordenação Anarquista Latino-amer... Dec 28 19
Οι διάφορες μ&#... Dec 22 19
CALA Yeniden başlatma deklarasyonu (Latin Amerika Anarşist K... Dec 19 19
Erklärung zum Wiederaufbau der Lateinamerikanischen Anarchistischen Koordination (CALA)
international | anarchistische bewegung | pressemitteilung Saturday December 28, 2019 20:52 by Coordinación Anarquista Latinoamerica
Translation: Die Plattform - Anarchakommunistische Organisation
Nach einer Reihe von Treffen und Vorgängen innerhalb dieser Zeit komplexer sozialer und politischer Prozesse, die unser Kontinent durchläuft, haben sich anarchistische politische Organisationen in Lateinamerika dazu entschlossen, die Lateinamerikanische Anarchistische Koordination (CALA) wiederaufzubauen. [Castellano] [English] [Ελληνικά] [Italiano] [Türkçe] [Português]
Lateinamerika erlebt im Moment unruhige Zeiten. Zeiten, in denen sich die Menschen die Straßen genommen haben, Widerstand leisten und sich dem brutalen Vormarsch der reaktionärsten Teile des Kontinents und der aktiven Präsenz des US-Imperialismus in seinen verschiedensten Ausprägungen entgegenstellen.
|
Front page
Beyond Pension Reforms: Interview on the General Strike in France
Comunicado de lanzamiento de la Coordinación Anarquista Latinoamericana (CALA)
[Colombia] Vamos al Paro Nacional del 21 de noviembre
[Catalunya] Una sentència que ataca les llibertats i els drets civils
Halklarla savaşan her devlet kaybedecektir!
Análisis de Coyuntura Latinoamericana
Αντίσταση στην κρατική καταστολή
[Chile] Nace La Federación Anarquista Santiago
Αποχή για την ταξική μας αξιοπρέπεια
Congrès de fondation de lUnion communiste libertaire (UCL) : déclaration finale
Interview with the Anarchist Communist Group (ACG) from Great Britain
(Perú) Alan García o el desprecio suicida de justicia y verdad
Some Reflections on the Ōtautahi/ Christchurch Tragedy
[Colombia] ¡POR UN 8 DE MARZO DE LUCHA Y FEMINISTA!
La Semana de Enero: 100 años. Un poco de historia.
A Green New Deal vs. Revolutionary Ecosocialism
Alan MacSimóin (1957-2018)- Rest In Power
[Colombia] Entre la crisis actual y las posibilidades latentes
Nota sobre o atual cenário da luta de classes no Brasil
Devrimci Anarşist Faaliyet: "The states project of eliminating revolutionary opposition hasnt finished yet"