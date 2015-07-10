|
user preferences
New Events
Indonesia / Philippines / Australia
no event posted in the last week
Upcoming Events
Indonesia / Philippines / Australia | Environment
No upcoming events.
Las llamas de la Amazonía y el avance del capitalismo. 02:04 Sep 10 0 comments
How Emissions Trading at Paris Climate Talks Has Set Us Up For Failure 17:04 Dec 17 0 comments
Notre Dame des Landes: una Larzac bretone 16:58 Nov 08 4 comments
Los verdaderos intereses dentro del Ministerio de Minas y Energía de Colombia 18:15 Mar 06 0 comments
How Much Change on Climate Change? 22:06 Jul 02 0 commentsmore >>
|
Recent articles by Melbourne Anarchist Communist Group (MACG)
Η Νότια Αμερι&#... 0 comments
South America on fire 0 comments
Strike for a sustainable climate 0 commentsRecent Articles about Indonesia / Philippines / Australia Environment
Close Hazelwood justly Jul 10 15
How not to tackle climate change Dec 12 11
BHP Billiton & uranium mining May 09 06
Eastern Australia on fire
indonesia / philippines / australia | environment | opinion / analysis Wednesday December 25, 2019 18:16 by Melbourne Anarchist Communist Group (MACG) - Anarkismo
The Melbourne Anarchist Communist Group believes that the School Strike for Climate movement has great potential and that it should be joined wholeheartedly by the unions. School strikes should be turned into workers strikes. In Australia, the next global school strike day should be the occasion for mass co-ordinated strikes by workers from as many industries as possible, with the aim of building towards a general strike. The power of capital arises in the workplace and it is only by organising there that workers can wrench that power away from the capitalists and wield it themselves.
For the last six weeks, the eastern States of Australia have been suffering an unprecedented wave of bushfires. There have also been a number of bushfires in Western Australia. Some of the driest winter weather on record has been followed by a warm and dry spring that has led to huge areas of the continent being tinder dry and ready to catch fire far earlier than the part of the year when fires are traditionally regarded as a hazard. What we are seeing is unprecedented in its breadth, intensity and timing.
|
Front page
Beyond Pension Reforms: Interview on the General Strike in France
Comunicado de lanzamiento de la Coordinación Anarquista Latinoamericana (CALA)
[Colombia] Vamos al Paro Nacional del 21 de noviembre
[Catalunya] Una sentència que ataca les llibertats i els drets civils
Halklarla savaşan her devlet kaybedecektir!
Análisis de Coyuntura Latinoamericana
Αντίσταση στην κρατική καταστολή
[Chile] Nace La Federación Anarquista Santiago
Αποχή για την ταξική μας αξιοπρέπεια
Congrès de fondation de lUnion communiste libertaire (UCL) : déclaration finale
Interview with the Anarchist Communist Group (ACG) from Great Britain
(Perú) Alan García o el desprecio suicida de justicia y verdad
Some Reflections on the Ōtautahi/ Christchurch Tragedy
[Colombia] ¡POR UN 8 DE MARZO DE LUCHA Y FEMINISTA!
La Semana de Enero: 100 años. Un poco de historia.
A Green New Deal vs. Revolutionary Ecosocialism
Alan MacSimóin (1957-2018)- Rest In Power
[Colombia] Entre la crisis actual y las posibilidades latentes
Nota sobre o atual cenário da luta de classes no Brasil
Devrimci Anarşist Faaliyet: "The states project of eliminating revolutionary opposition hasnt finished yet"