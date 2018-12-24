user preferences

Young Workers Association was on the Streets against Economic Crisis

category greece / turkey / cyprus | economy | news report author Monday December 09, 2019 19:22author by Devrimci Anarşist Falliyet - DAF

As the Young Workers Association, we were at the crisis rally in Bakırköy with our slogans, black flags and rebellion. Last week we have distributed leaflets, made posters on the walls in different parts of the city. To raise the anger of the oppressed ones.
79079723_1445463018958623_5419147111390248960_o.jpg

As the Young Workers Association, we were at the crisis rally in Bakırköy with our slogans, black flags and rebellion. Last week we have distributed leaflets, made posters on the walls in different parts of the city. To raise the anger of the oppressed ones.

We're the ones who can't buy pants for our kids. We're the ones who can't afford to pay the bills. We work 14 hours a day with minimum wage. We're the ones who haven't been paid for 4 months. We're the ones who can't pay the rent. We are the ones whose lifes are stolen. We are the oppressed ones. They won't give us the right. We will get. They won't give us our bread. We will get. They will not give justice. We will get. They won't give freedom. We will get. Victory is won on the street with struggle.

We will never give up the struggle against capitalism, which is itself a crisis, as it is today. We will continue to shout that all bosses are thieves. This fight is not just today's fight. Now it's time to fight. As long as the powers exist, as long as capitalism exists, this fight will continue. We will continue our fight with our black flag against injustice everywhere.

Related Link: http://gencisci.org/

78537557_1445461945625397_2617123487000559616_o.jpg

78514123_1445463618958563_9062874761180217344_o.jpg

78164285_1441068132731445_2642858720584794112_o.jpg

78246482_1443833029121622_596692152801558528_o.jpg

78713890_2432263770216810_9113575686173360128_o.jpg

78919193_2432264090216778_3296692711725203456_o.jpg

78944314_2432263936883460_6577536156609544192_o.jpg

79346063_1445462312292027_8461183116122259456_o.jpg

79385683_2432264160216771_3391414302723276800_o.jpg

