Young Workers Association was on the Streets against Economic Crisis
greece / turkey / cyprus | economy | news report Monday December 09, 2019 19:22 by Devrimci Anarşist Falliyet - DAF
As the Young Workers Association, we were at the crisis rally in Bakırköy with our slogans, black flags and rebellion. Last week we have distributed leaflets, made posters on the walls in different parts of the city. To raise the anger of the oppressed ones.
