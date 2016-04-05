|
Νότια Αφρική (Περιφέρεια) | Ιστορία (γενική)
Bill Andrews and South Africas Revolutionary Syndicalists Apr 05 16
Ένωση Βιομηχανικών Εργατών Αφρικής
Νότια Αφρική (Περιφέρεια) | Ιστορία (γενική) | Γνώμη / Ανάλυση Sunday December 08, 2019 19:32 by various - ZACF
Η Industrial and Commercial Workers Union of Africa (Ένωση Βιομηχανικών και Εμπορικών Εργατών Αφρικής - ICU) ιδρύθηκε στο Κέιπ Τάουν το 1919. Το 1920 συγχωνεύθηκε με την επαναστατική συνδικαλιστική ένωση, Industrial Workers of Africa (Βιομηχανικοί Εργάτες της Αφρικής) και άλλα συνδικάτα. Μεγάλωσε ταχύτατα στη Νότια Αφρική μεταξύ της έγχρωμης και μαύρης εργατικής τάξης και των εκμισθωτών γης. Εξαπλώθηκε επίσης, τις δεκαετίες του 1920 και του 1930, σε γειτονικές χώρες.
Η ηρωική ιστορία της Industrial and Commercial Workers Union of Africa (ICU): Αντλώντας διδάγματα
