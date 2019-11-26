|
Recent articles by Anarşist Kadın
Bu Bir Talep Değil Özgürlük Çağrısıdır! Erkekliği Koruyan Tüm Kurumlar #Kapatılsın!
yunanistan / türkiye / kıbrıs | cinsiyet | press release Tuesday November 26, 2019 01:30 by Anarşist Kadın
25 Kasım yaklaşıyor... Dünyanın her yerinde, kadınlar şiddete karşı mücadelenin sembolü olan 25 Kasım'da sokaklara çıkmaya hazırlanıyor. Biz de erkeklerin egemen olduğu bu dünyada "İsyan!" diyerek çıktık yola, her gün yaşadığımız şiddetin son bulması için tek çaremizin örgütlenmek olduğunu bilerek...
