Bu Bir Talep Değil Özgürlük Çağrısıdır! Erkekliği Koruyan Tüm Kurumlar #Kapatılsın!

category yunanistan / türkiye / kıbrıs | cinsiyet | press release author Tuesday November 26, 2019 01:30author by Anarşist Kadın Report this post to the editors

25 Kasım yaklaşıyor... Dünyanın her yerinde, kadınlar şiddete karşı mücadelenin sembolü olan 25 Kasım'da sokaklara çıkmaya hazırlanıyor. Biz de erkeklerin egemen olduğu bu dünyada "İsyan!" diyerek çıktık yola, her gün yaşadığımız şiddetin son bulması için tek çaremizin örgütlenmek olduğunu bilerek...
anka4.jpg

Kadınların İsyanı Evlere Sığmıyor!

Birçoğumuz erkeklerin dünyasında evdeki emeğin hiç olduğunu, kadının görevinin erkeğe hizmet etmek olduğunu, eve kapatılan kadınların ev içinde yaşadığı şiddetin görünmez olduğunu, bu sistemde erkeğin kadını ezmesinin meşru olduğunu yaşayarak öğrendik. Kadının yerinin ne yaşarsa yaşasın ailesinin yanı olduğunu devletin yasalarından öğrendik. Dinlerin buyruğuyla kadının iffet ine zeval gelmesin diye bedenimizden utanmayı, bedenimizi kapatmayı öğrendik. Öfkelendik, üzüldük, her şeyi bırakıp gitmek istedik elbette. Hem de defalarca... En yakınımızdaki bile "sabret" demedi mi bize?

Erk'eğin Eli, Erk'eğin Dili, Erk'eğin Varlığı Kadınlara Düşman!

Uğradığımız şiddet bazen 3. sayfadaki bir ayrıntı oluveriyor, bazense manşet oluyoruz gazetelerde. Kim görüyor peki yaşadıklarımızı, kim duyuyor sesimizi? Gören, duyan da kaç gün hatırlıyor hikayemizi?

Haberlere göre erkekler de bir anlık sinirinin kurbanı, boşanma mağduru. Olağan budur diline alışıp, susup, sessizce oturup izlememizi; Sıra bana ne zaman gelecek korkusuyla beklememizi istiyorlar.

Susmak mümkün mü her gün katledilirken, korkarak sinmek çare mi dertlerimize? Biz sabrettikçe daha da büyümüyor mu erkeklerin şiddeti, daha da görünmez olmuyor mu yaşadıklarımız?

Sabrımız taşıyor!

Kadınlar ne zaman yaşadığı şiddetten kurtulmak için devlete başvursa, başvurduğu devlet mekanizmalarının her bir basamağında tekrar şiddete uğramadı mı?

Devlet ise hiç kadınlardan yana olmadı. Olmadı çünkü bir erkek bir kadına istediği gibi şiddet uygulayabilirken bir kadın kendisini öldürmeye de çalışsa, şiddet de uygulasa asla bir erkeğe karşı koyamaz, yaşamını savunamazdı. Çünkü devlet erkektir ve erkeklerin dünyasındaki adalet de kadınlar için hep adaletsizlik oldu.
Erkeklerin adalet dedikleri de bu değil miydi zaten? Bizi kapatıp suçlu ilan ettikleri; bizi katledenleri ödüllendirdikleri erkek adalete inanmıyoruz!

Bizler devletin köklerine kadar saplanmış olan ataerkiyi görüyor ve erkek devleti yok etmeyi istiyoruz. #25Kasım Kadına Yönelik Şiddete Karşı Mücadele Gününde tüm kadınları kapatıldığımız hücrelerden sokaklara taşarak özgürlüğümüzü almaya çağırıyoruz!

