|
user preferences
New Events
Indonesia / Philippines / Australia
no event posted in the last week
Upcoming Events
Indonesia / Philippines / Australia | Indigenous struggles
No upcoming events.
LIMA: 20 ANNI DOPO TUPAC AMARU VIVE 04:55 Jun 25 0 comments
L'EUSKARA, la lingua degli "Indiani d'Europa" (i baschi) 00:06 May 23 0 comments
EUSKADI TA ASKATASUNA, una storia lunga sessanta anni 07:08 May 20 0 comments
NEWROZ 2016: FUOCHI DI LIBERTA' 05:32 Feb 27 2 comments
I guerrieri dimenticati 01:18 Nov 07 1 commentsmore >>
|
Recent articles by Melbourne Anarchist Communist Group (MACG)i
This author has not submitted any other articles.Recent Articles about Indonesia / Philippines / Australia Indigenous struggles
Invasion Day 2019 Jan 26 19
Σχολείο για τ&#... Dec 26 17
Free West Papua
indonesia / philippines / australia | indigenous struggles | opinion / analysis Thursday November 14, 2019 18:06 by Melbourne Anarchist Communist Group (MACG)i - Anarkismo
We recognise the right of the West Papuan people to self-determination and we call on the working class in both Australia and Indonesia to join us in this. It is particularly important for the working class movement in Indonesia to recognise the West Papuans right of self-determination, because this is the only way in which the question can be resolved peacefully.
In response to small but co-ordinated West Papuan demonstrations across the country in the middle of August this year, Right wing forces engaged in a provocation against Papuan students in the Indonesian city of Surabaya. When the Papuans responded, these Right wing forces accused the students of disrespecting the Indonesian flag and stormed the students dormitory, attacking them and engaging in racial slurs.
|
Front page
[Catalunya] Una sentència que ataca les llibertats i els drets civils
Halklarla savaşan her devlet kaybedecektir!
Análisis de Coyuntura Latinoamericana
Αντίσταση στην κρατική καταστολή
[Chile] Nace La Federación Anarquista Santiago
Αποχή για την ταξική μας αξιοπρέπεια
Congrès de fondation de lUnion communiste libertaire (UCL) : déclaration finale
Interview with the Anarchist Communist Group (ACG) from Great Britain
(Perú) Alan García o el desprecio suicida de justicia y verdad
Some Reflections on the Ōtautahi/ Christchurch Tragedy
[Colombia] ¡POR UN 8 DE MARZO DE LUCHA Y FEMINISTA!
La Semana de Enero: 100 años. Un poco de historia.
A Green New Deal vs. Revolutionary Ecosocialism
Alan MacSimóin (1957-2018)- Rest In Power
[Colombia] Entre la crisis actual y las posibilidades latentes
Nota sobre o atual cenário da luta de classes no Brasil
Devrimci Anarşist Faaliyet: "The states project of eliminating revolutionary opposition hasnt finished yet"
Aufruf zur Demonstration am 2.9.2018 in Unterlüß "Rheinmetall entwaffnen Krieg beginnt hier"
Mass protest in central and southern Iraq