user preferences

Anarkismo.net

Front page

Main news listing

Submit Article

Latest Comments

Commenting Guidelines

Events

Photo Gallery

Archives

Syndication

full archive search Search full archive search


Search comments

advanced search

New Events

International

no event posted in the last week

Upcoming Events

International | Environment

No upcoming events.

Other Press

Environment

imageLas llamas de la Amazonía y el avance del capitalismo. 02:04 Sep 10 0 comments

textHow Emissions Trading at Paris Climate Talks Has Set Us Up For Failure 17:04 Dec 17 0 comments

textNotre Dame des Landes: una Larzac bretone 16:58 Nov 08 4 comments

textLos verdaderos intereses dentro del Ministerio de Minas y Energía de Colombia 18:15 Mar 06 0 comments

textHow Much Change on Climate Change? 22:06 Jul 02 0 comments

more >>

Feeds

Atom Summaries Link

Atom Full Posts Link

Atom Videocast Link

Atom Audiocast

Atom Mediacast Link

RSS Summaries Link

RSS Full Posts Link

RSS Videocast Link

RSS Audiocast

RSS Mediacast Link

Podcast Link

iTunes Store Podcast Link

Recent articles by Melbourne Anarchist Communist Group (MACG)

imageFascism and its cure 0 comments

imageMay Day 2018 0 comments

imageMay Day 2017 0 comments

Recent Articles about International Environment

Εγκλήματα τη ... Dec 07 17 by Yves Engler*

Review of James Speth, The Bridge at the Edge of the World: Capitalis... Feb 05 16 by Wayne Price

Left to your Own Devices Jan 28 16 by Pink Panther

Strike for a sustainable climate

category international | environment | opinion / analysis author Wednesday November 13, 2019 19:08author by Melbourne Anarchist Communist Group (MACG) - Anarkismo Report this post to the editors

The general strike for a Just Transition will be the beginning, but not the end of the matter. We will open up a debate about the dimensions and shape of the Just Transition. As the struggle progresses, more workers will come to realise that the only Just Transition is a transition away from capitalism. Two facts will drive this. First more people will see the existing capitalist class is so invested in fossil fuels that it has to be swept aside for humanity to achieve sustainability. The understanding will also emerge that eternal growth is the ideology of the cancer cell. Only by abolishing capitalism can we disconnect living standards from resource consumption and adopt a circular zero waste economy.
newslinksstrike092019.jpg

Strike for a sustainable climate

On 20 September this year, there was a co-ordinated series of demonstrations around the world held under the umbrella of School Strike for Climate. At least 6 million people participated, with protests across 4,500 locations in 150 countries. It was followed the next week by another 2 million people protesting in 2,400 locations. In Australia, protests were attended by about 300,000 people  amounting to over 1% of the population.

These protests mark a watershed in global politics around climate change. In key countries, including Australia, huge numbers of people are angry about the impending climate disaster and willing to do something about it. Capitalist governments, however, are taking inadequate action and some are even denying there is a problem.

It will take more than protest to avert the danger of global temperature rises of 3-40 C, which would cause the death of billions and possibly the end of industrial civilisation  and most people know it.

What is urgently necessary now is to turn protest into resistance, through turning the school strikes into workers strikes. In Australia, the next global school strike day should be the occasion for mass co-ordinated strikes by workers from as many industries as possible, with the aim of building towards a general strike.

Such strikes, of course, will be illegal. But this is such a broad and urgent issue that we now have a golden opportunity to smash the Fair Work Act and its vicious anti-union provisions to smithereens. Workers who have had strikes banned by the Fair Work Commission, or been injuncted off picket lines, or fallen foul of other rules that are designed to prevent us exercising our economic power have a vital interest in joining the next climate strike.

To achieve mass workers action over climate change, however, requires two things. Firstly, it requires a political platform that appeals to workers both morally and materially. The climate movement needs to get away from the moralistic approaches some organisations and prominent figures have. Were not all in this together and we dont all share responsibility for the unsustainability built into capitalist society. Instead, we need to put a Just Transition at the heart of our program. Workers and communities currently reliant on unsustainable industries have to own the transition plans and therefore have to generate them themselves. No worker and no community should be left behind. Naturally, this will need resources, which will have to be found with social equity. So forget about neo-liberal ideas like a carbon price. The rich got us into this hole and theyll have to pay to get us out.

Secondly, organising these strikes requires a sufficently committed political force. The union officials will have to decide which side they are on: a Just Transition to a sustainable, zero carbon future - or the electoral fortunes of the ALP. We need a rank and file upsurge in the unions that will push past officials that stand against us. And the prize will be not just a barrier in the way of the destruction of habitability on our planet. It will also be the ability of workers and their unions to strike on daily issues of wages, conditions and employer behaviour.

The general strike for a Just Transition will be the beginning, but not the end of the matter. We will open up a debate about the dimensions and shape of the Just Transition. As the struggle progresses, more workers will come to realise that the only Just Transition is a transition away from capitalism. Two facts will drive this. First more people will see the existing capitalist class is so invested in fossil fuels that it has to be swept aside for humanity to achieve sustainability. The understanding will also emerge that eternal growth is the ideology of the cancer cell. Only by abolishing capitalism can we disconnect living standards from resource consumption and adopt a circular zero waste economy.

The struggle for a planet we can continue to live on is the struggle for libertarian communism. And it will be won or lost in the workplace.

CAPITALISM IS UNSUSTAINABLE

*Article from the current issue (Vol.8, No 5 - Sept.-Oct. 2019) of The Anvil Newsletter of Melbourne Anarchist Communist Group (MACG).
**You can find this issue and its more at http://melbacg.wordpress.com

Related Link: http://melbacg.wordpress.com
Add Your Comments >>
printable version with comments atom feed of commentsrss feed of comments RSS and atom feeds allow you to keep track of new comments on particular stories. You can input the URL's from these links into a rss reader and you will be informed whenever somebody posts a new comment.
<< Back To Newswire
This page can be viewed in
English Italiano Deutsch
Neste 8 de Março, levantamos mais uma vez a nossa voz e os nossos punhos pela vida das mulheres!

Front page

[Catalunya] Una sentència que ataca les llibertats i els drets civils

Halklarla savaşan her devlet kaybedecektir!

Análisis de Coyuntura Latinoamericana

Αντίσταση στην κρατική καταστολή  

[Chile] Nace La Federación Anarquista Santiago

Αποχή για την ταξική μας αξιοπρέπεια

Trump is Not the Main Problem

Congrès de fondation de lUnion communiste libertaire (UCL) : déclaration finale

Interview with the Anarchist Communist Group (ACG) from Great Britain

May Day 2019

(Perú) Alan García o el desprecio suicida de justicia y verdad

Some Reflections on the Ōtautahi/ Christchurch Tragedy

Declaração do XIII ELAOPA

[Colombia] ¡POR UN 8 DE MARZO DE LUCHA Y FEMINISTA!

La Semana de Enero: 100 años. Un poco de historia.

A Green New Deal vs. Revolutionary Ecosocialism

Alan MacSimóin (1957-2018)- Rest In Power

[Colombia] Entre la crisis actual y las posibilidades latentes

Nota sobre o atual cenário da luta de classes no Brasil

Devrimci Anarşist Faaliyet: "The states project of eliminating revolutionary opposition hasnt finished yet"

Μετά την καταστροφή τι;

Aufruf zur Demonstration am 2.9.2018 in Unterlüß "Rheinmetall entwaffnen  Krieg beginnt hier"

Mass protest in central and southern Iraq

Ecology in Democratic Confederalism

news

opinion

press releases
© 2005-2019 Anarkismo.net. Unless otherwise stated by the author, all content is free for non-commercial reuse, reprint, and rebroadcast, on the net and elsewhere. Opinions are those of the contributors and are not necessarily endorsed by Anarkismo.net. [ Disclaimer | Privacy ]