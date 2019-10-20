|
Mashriq / Arabia / Iraq | Imperialism / War
Our solidarity outside of Turkey and Syria is continual boycott of the Turkish Products and Tourism
mashriq / arabia / iraq | imperialism / war | press release Tuesday October 22, 2019 19:16 by KAF - Kurdish-speaking Anarchists Forum & Libertarians Dialogue Group
We are against the war, but we support and defending people against the attacks that they face. We offer our solidarity towards those facing invasion and repression.
Our solidarity outside of Turkey and Syria is continual boycott of the Turkish Products and Tourism
