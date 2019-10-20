|
Trump is right to take troops out of Syria. Now they must leave Iraq and Afghanistan.
mashriq / arabia / iraq | imperialism / war | non-anarchist press Monday October 14, 2019 21:23 by Simon Jenkins - The Guardian
The presidents motive for abandoning the Kurds is unclear, but the continued US presence in foreign wars is a disaster.
Donald Trump is right to extricate the US from Syria. American troops have no strategic reason to be in that country. If they stayed any longer they would only be sucked in deeper if they tried to impose a sort of peace, they would be attacked by all sides. The outside world has no dog in the Turkish-Kurd fight.
