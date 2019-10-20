user preferences

Anarkismo.net

Front page

Main news listing

Submit Article

Latest Comments

Commenting Guidelines

Events

Photo Gallery

Archives

Syndication

full archive search Search full archive search


Search comments

advanced search

New Events

Mashriq / Arabia / Iraq

no event posted in the last week

Upcoming Events

Mashriq / Arabia / Iraq | Imperialism / War

No upcoming events.

Other Press

Imperialism / War

textIndias Kashmir Crackdown Poses Risk of War 18:59 Aug 13 0 comments

textCanadas Liberals Have a Disturbing Imperial Streak 04:13 Jun 24 0 comments

textThe USAs Favorite Weapon: Sanctions Are Genocidal 01:47 Jun 21 0 comments

imageColombia: Exterminio contra exguerrilleros y activistas, y manipulación de la verdad en la Paz Sang... 02:07 May 09 0 comments

textNATO: 70 Years Too Many 23:41 Apr 08 0 comments

more >>

Feeds

Atom Summaries Link

Atom Full Posts Link

Atom Videocast Link

Atom Audiocast

Atom Mediacast Link

RSS Summaries Link

RSS Full Posts Link

RSS Videocast Link

RSS Audiocast

RSS Mediacast Link

Podcast Link

iTunes Store Podcast Link

Recent articles by Simon Jenkins
This author has not submitted any other articles.
Recent Articles about Mashriq / Arabia / Iraq Imperialism / War

Recortes e apontamentos sobre a invasão otomana-salafista iniciada em ... Oct 20 19 by BrunoL

Solidarité avec le peuple au Rojava, dénonçons lÉtat turc et les alli... Oct 15 19 by Forum Anarchiste Kurdophone

Solidarity With People In Rojava, Denouncing Turkish State And United ... Oct 11 19 by KAF

Trump is right to take troops out of Syria. Now they must leave Iraq and Afghanistan.

category mashriq / arabia / iraq | imperialism / war | non-anarchist press author Monday October 14, 2019 21:23author by Simon Jenkins - The Guardian Report this post to the editors

The presidents motive for abandoning the Kurds is unclear, but the continued US presence in foreign wars is a disaster.

Donald Trump is right to extricate the US from Syria. American troops have no strategic reason to be in that country. If they stayed any longer they would only be sucked in deeper  if they tried to impose a sort of peace, they would be attacked by all sides. The outside world has no dog in the Turkish-Kurd fight.

The US should get out of Syria as it must leave Iraq, Afghanistan, Saudi Arabia and the Gulf.

While Trumps motives or thought process for the latest move arent exactly clear  as ever  that he has enraged conservative and liberal interventionists alike is as reassuring as it is alarming. Belligerent meddling is now embedded in the wests world view. But just as there is rarely a good time to intervene in other peoples troubles, so there is rarely a good time to stop. Were there a way in which a US army could swiftly bring peace and concord to northern Syria it might be different. There is none. Nothing in the modern history of the Middle East  not the Taliban or the Saddam or Assad regimes  has equalled the horror unleashed by the USs wars of 9/11. They have come to seem as interminable as they are unspeakable.

As in any intervention, narratives evolve and alliances are formed. Most foolish was the encouragement and aid offered since 2015 to rebels in the Syrian civil war fighting against Bashar al-Assad  a war which David Cameron was inexplicably eager to have the UK join. As northern Iraq descended into chaos and the Kurds were emboldened to increase their pressure on Turkey, Syria became the venue for a nightmare three-way conflict. Throughout it, the US backed the Kurds.

The two most recent presidents, Barack Obama and Trump, came to office firmly in favour of withdrawing from the region. But the USs military-industrial complex proved too powerful for them. Trump has been particularly emphatic about this, but his unpredictability and aggressive rhetoric has muddied his intentions. He has played hard and soft with Iran, tried to leave Afghanistan but not dared to do so, and now leaves the Kurds in the lurch.

When the outside world was united against Islamic State, a degree of strategic clarity was possible. Now Isis has, more or less, been bombed to pieces and older feuds have resurfaced. Trump has had enough. His desertion of the Kurds and his licence to Turkey to invade Syria must rank high in the annals of diplomatic treachery  but for realpolitik they are hard to fault.

Thus go all interventions. In seeking to mimic the global policing role of Europes 19th-century empires, American foreign policy has become an angel of disaster. Cities ancient and modern have been destroyed and religious faiths have been polarised and weaponised. Many people have died  possibly hundreds of thousands  and trillions of dollars have been wasted. It is as if the defeat of the Soviets in 1989 had cheated western armies of a third world war, leaving them determined to visit one on someone else  if not communism, then Islam. If Trump manages to end this self-defeating cycle, he deserves credit.

Related Link: https://www.theguardian.com/commentisfree/2019/oct/14/trump-troops-syria-leave-iraq-afghanistan-us
Add Your Comments >>
printable version with comments atom feed of commentsrss feed of comments RSS and atom feeds allow you to keep track of new comments on particular stories. You can input the URL's from these links into a rss reader and you will be informed whenever somebody posts a new comment.
<< Back To Newswire
This page can be viewed in
English Italiano Deutsch
Neste 8 de Março, levantamos mais uma vez a nossa voz e os nossos punhos pela vida das mulheres!

Front page

Halklarla savaşan her devlet kaybedecektir!

Análisis de Coyuntura Latinoamericana

Αντίσταση στην κρατική καταστολή  

[Chile] Nace La Federación Anarquista Santiago

Αποχή για την ταξική μας αξιοπρέπεια

Trump is Not the Main Problem

Congrès de fondation de lUnion communiste libertaire (UCL) : déclaration finale

Interview with the Anarchist Communist Group (ACG) from Great Britain

May Day 2019

(Perú) Alan García o el desprecio suicida de justicia y verdad

Some Reflections on the Ōtautahi/ Christchurch Tragedy

Declaração do XIII ELAOPA

[Colombia] ¡POR UN 8 DE MARZO DE LUCHA Y FEMINISTA!

La Semana de Enero: 100 años. Un poco de historia.

A Green New Deal vs. Revolutionary Ecosocialism

Alan MacSimóin (1957-2018)- Rest In Power

[Colombia] Entre la crisis actual y las posibilidades latentes

Nota sobre o atual cenário da luta de classes no Brasil

Devrimci Anarşist Faaliyet: "The states project of eliminating revolutionary opposition hasnt finished yet"

Μετά την καταστροφή τι;

Aufruf zur Demonstration am 2.9.2018 in Unterlüß "Rheinmetall entwaffnen  Krieg beginnt hier"

Mass protest in central and southern Iraq

Ecology in Democratic Confederalism

[Colombia] Perspectivas sobre la primera vuelta de las elecciones presidenciales de Colombia 2018

news

opinion

press releases
© 2005-2019 Anarkismo.net. Unless otherwise stated by the author, all content is free for non-commercial reuse, reprint, and rebroadcast, on the net and elsewhere. Opinions are those of the contributors and are not necessarily endorsed by Anarkismo.net. [ Disclaimer | Privacy ]