|
user preferences
New Events
no event posted in the last week
Upcoming Events
Mashriq / Arabia / Iraq | Community struggles
No upcoming events.
"En Haití está desarrollándose una rebelión de las masas en contra de un sistema neocolonial" 09:04 Mar 28 0 comments
What Colour is Your Vest? The Gilets Jaunes Revolt Shaking France 20:53 Feb 14 0 comments
Yellow Vests and I 19:55 Jan 12 0 comments
Trespass 3 23:45 Jan 03 0 comments
De los chalecos amarillos en Francia a las luchas obreras portuarias en Chile: La centralidad de la ... 17:02 Jan 03 0 commentsmore >>
|
Recent articles by Kurdish-speaking Anarchists Forum (KAF)
This author has not submitted any other articles.Recent Articles about Mashriq / Arabia / Iraq Community struggles
Solidarity with the popular movement of Iraq Oct 12 19
Les manifestations dans la ville de Bassorah, au sud de l'Irak, contin... Sep 14 18
Des nouvelles des manifestations à Bagdad et dans le sud de lIrak : ç... Jul 27 18
Solidarity with the mass protests in Iraq
mashriq / arabia / iraq | community struggles | press release Saturday October 12, 2019 14:49 by Kurdish-speaking Anarchists Forum (KAF)
We understand from the historical experiences and experiences in recent years such as what happened in Tunisia, Iran and Iraq that we must all having solidarity against racism and sectarianism and rely on self-organization and self-adminstratoin building in farms, work places, schools, hospitals and other social affairs.
Solidarity with the mass protests in Iraq
|
Front page
Halklarla savaşan her devlet kaybedecektir!
Análisis de Coyuntura Latinoamericana
Αντίσταση στην κρατική καταστολή
[Chile] Nace La Federación Anarquista Santiago
Αποχή για την ταξική μας αξιοπρέπεια
Congrès de fondation de lUnion communiste libertaire (UCL) : déclaration finale
Interview with the Anarchist Communist Group (ACG) from Great Britain
(Perú) Alan García o el desprecio suicida de justicia y verdad
Some Reflections on the Ōtautahi/ Christchurch Tragedy
[Colombia] ¡POR UN 8 DE MARZO DE LUCHA Y FEMINISTA!
La Semana de Enero: 100 años. Un poco de historia.
A Green New Deal vs. Revolutionary Ecosocialism
Alan MacSimóin (1957-2018)- Rest In Power
[Colombia] Entre la crisis actual y las posibilidades latentes
Nota sobre o atual cenário da luta de classes no Brasil
Devrimci Anarşist Faaliyet: "The states project of eliminating revolutionary opposition hasnt finished yet"
Aufruf zur Demonstration am 2.9.2018 in Unterlüß "Rheinmetall entwaffnen Krieg beginnt hier"
Mass protest in central and southern Iraq
Ecology in Democratic Confederalism
[Colombia] Perspectivas sobre la primera vuelta de las elecciones presidenciales de Colombia 2018