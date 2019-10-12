Solidarity with the popular movement of Iraq

Solidarity with the popular opposition movement in the cities of Iraq

We hope this broad movement reaches the emergence of independent local and professional mass organizations in work and life facilities.

التضامن مع الحرکة الإعتراضیة الشعبیة فى المدن العراق نحن جمع من التحرریین الاشتراکیین اللاسلطویون-ات نعبر عن مسانداتنا و تضامننا التام مع المظاهرات الجماهیریة فی میدان التحریر فی بغداد و جمیع المدن العراقیة، ونشاطر جمیع المطالیب و الشعارات الواقعیة لتامین حیاة انسانیة بحیث تلبی الاحتیاجات الاساسیة الاجتماعیة و الاقتصادیة للشعب العراقی.و نرجوا ان یمکن هذا الحراک الواسع الوصول الی بزوغ تنظیمات جماهیریة مستقلة ومحلیة مهنیة فی مرافق العمل و الحیاة. فی نفس وقت وندین بشدة القمع وإختطاف المتظاهرات والمتظاهیرین فى بغداد والمدن الأخری من قبل جلاوازة الاجهزة الامنیة القمعیة، ونعبر عن الاسی و الحزن لفقدان ارواح المناظلیین فی ساحات المواجهات مع بطش السلطة البشعة، ونتمنی الشفاء للمجروحیین و المصابیین، لتدوم النظال المستقل للشعب العراقی لنیل حیاة حرة و کریمة لا للقمع والإرهاب الدولة والمیلیشیات السریة فى المدن العراقیة یحیا الحریة، المساواة والعدالة الإجتماحیة الحوار الأحرار [آزادیخوازان] المنتدی الأنارکیین-ات الناطیقن-ات باللغة الکردیة (کاف) 5 التشرین الأول2019



We are a group of libertarian socialist (anti-power) who express our support and full solidarity with the mass demonstrations in the liberation sequare in Baghdad and all Iraqi cities, and we share all the demands and realistic slogans to secure the human life of the people.



We hope this broad movement reaches the emergence of independent local and professional mass organizations in work and life facilities.



At the same time we strongly condemn and denouncing the repression of the demonstration and kidnapping of the demonstrators in Baghdad and other cities by the crackdown of the repressive security services, and express our sorrow and grief over the loss of the lives of the militants in the battlefields with the ugly power of oppression, and we wish the healing of the wounded, and to achive the freedom, dignify life for the Iraqi people.



No to state repression and terrorism and clandestine militias in Iraqi cities Long live freedom, equality and social justice



The Libertarian Dialogue [Azadiwazan]

Kurdish-speaking Anarchist Forum (KAF)



5 October 2019