|
user preferences
New Events
no event posted in the last week
Upcoming Events
Greece / Turkey / Cyprus | Imperialism / War
No upcoming events.
Indias Kashmir Crackdown Poses Risk of War 18:59 Aug 13 0 comments
Canadas Liberals Have a Disturbing Imperial Streak 04:13 Jun 24 0 comments
The USAs Favorite Weapon: Sanctions Are Genocidal 01:47 Jun 21 0 comments
Colombia: Exterminio contra exguerrilleros y activistas, y manipulación de la verdad en la Paz Sang... 02:07 May 09 0 comments
NATO: 70 Years Too Many 23:41 Apr 08 0 commentsmore >>
|
Recent articles by Devrimci Anarşist Faaliyet
Tout Etat qui combat les peuples perdra ! 0 comments
Halklarla savaşan her devlet kaybedecektir! 0 comments
Tek Damla Yağmurla Başlar Her Fırtına 1 Mayı... 0 commentsRecent Articles about Greece / Turkey / Cyprus Imperialism / War
Tout Etat qui combat les peuples perdra ! Oct 14 19
Halklarla savaşan her devlet kaybedecektir! Oct 11 19
Εθνικισμός, π&#... Mar 30 19
A State That Fights The People Will Always Lose!
greece / turkey / cyprus | imperialism / war | press release Friday October 11, 2019 05:08 by Devrimci Anarşist Faaliyet - DAF
The Turkish State decided to re-enter a territory that it already partly occupies, with the excuse of protecting its own territorial integrity . The heads of the state were not ashamed to talk about peace, nor they were ashamed to name the war that they lead for their own interests, as peace. In the war operation called Peace Spring warplanes, especially non-discriminating air strikes were put into operation immediately. All of this has started to take place before the eyes of the states and public opinion allegedly condemning the Turkish State.
|
Front page
Halklarla savaşan her devlet kaybedecektir!
Análisis de Coyuntura Latinoamericana
Αντίσταση στην κρατική καταστολή
[Chile] Nace La Federación Anarquista Santiago
Αποχή για την ταξική μας αξιοπρέπεια
Congrès de fondation de lUnion communiste libertaire (UCL) : déclaration finale
Interview with the Anarchist Communist Group (ACG) from Great Britain
(Perú) Alan García o el desprecio suicida de justicia y verdad
Some Reflections on the Ōtautahi/ Christchurch Tragedy
[Colombia] ¡POR UN 8 DE MARZO DE LUCHA Y FEMINISTA!
La Semana de Enero: 100 años. Un poco de historia.
A Green New Deal vs. Revolutionary Ecosocialism
Alan MacSimóin (1957-2018)- Rest In Power
[Colombia] Entre la crisis actual y las posibilidades latentes
Nota sobre o atual cenário da luta de classes no Brasil
Devrimci Anarşist Faaliyet: "The states project of eliminating revolutionary opposition hasnt finished yet"
Aufruf zur Demonstration am 2.9.2018 in Unterlüß "Rheinmetall entwaffnen Krieg beginnt hier"
Mass protest in central and southern Iraq
Ecology in Democratic Confederalism
[Colombia] Perspectivas sobre la primera vuelta de las elecciones presidenciales de Colombia 2018