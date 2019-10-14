user preferences

A State That Fights The People Will Always Lose!

[Türkçe] [Français]

category greece / turkey / cyprus | imperialism / war | press release author Friday October 11, 2019 05:08author by Devrimci Anarşist Faaliyet - DAF

The Turkish State decided to re-enter a territory that it already partly occupies, with the excuse of protecting its own territorial integrity . The heads of the state were not ashamed to talk about peace, nor they were ashamed to name the war that they lead for their own interests, as peace. In the war operation called Peace Spring warplanes, especially non-discriminating air strikes were put into operation immediately. All of this has started to take place before the eyes of the states and public opinion allegedly condemning the Turkish State.

Read also : Solidarity With People In Rojava, Denouncing Turkish State And United States Allies - Kurdish-speaking Anarchist Forum (KAF)

featured image
The state of Turkey pursues a new war with its old policies filled with hostility, its tanks, cannons, fighter jets and warmongers. In the lands we live, the parliament which was almost never worked after the changes called Presidential Government System convened immediately with the war on their agenda. Hands in the parliament were up for the war. The ones who expressed Erdogan leads 80 million people to the disaster in every opportunity, did not hesitate to support the war this time.

Not even 10 years have passed since the beginning of the war, in which many states have acquired a place in Syria over time; The State of Turkey, like many other states, continues to act as if it had no role in the starting and the spreading of the war.

With this new decision, the Turkish State decided to re-enter the territory that it already partly occupies, with the excuse of protecting its own territorial integrity . The heads of the state were not ashamed to talk about peace, nor they were ashamed to name the war that they lead for their own interests, as peace. In the war operation called Peace Spring warplanes, especially non-discriminating air strikes were put into operation immediately. All of this has started to take place before the eyes of the states and public opinion allegedly condemning the Turkish State.

While the US withdraws its troops, it declares that the endless war ends for them and adds that the Turkish State has to accept the ISIS mobs, which Europe does not accept to take back.

The state that watched and paved the way to the massacres of our comrades, siblings and friends in the land we live, now is to undertake the guardianship of ISIS. Starting one day before the anniversary of one of the biggest massacres that took place in these lands, the October 10 Massacre which killed more than 100 of our people meeting for peace, this war foreshadows new massacres.

The media controlled by the state are all in support of this policy of war. Not long ago, the media in their anti-immigrant rhetoric were asking the Syrians what they are doing in the land we live in but never ask what the soldiers of the Turkish state are looking for in the land inhabited by Syrians. The media whose duty is supposedly to "deliver the facts to the public", continues to make warmongering and ignore the massacres. The media, which cannot make any news other than the legitimization the Turkish State's policy of war, continues its lies with its heroic rhetoric.

All wars waged by powers for their own interests are massacres. Every war promoted by nationalist and militarist policies is a massacre. Every bullet, every bomb targeting the oppressed peoples, targets freedom.

Every war that targets freedom is condemned to be lost.
Neither they can win this war nor can they justify the massacres they will make.

A state that fights the people will always lose!

Devrimci Anarşist Faaliyet

