user preferences

Anarkismo.net

Front page

Main news listing

Submit Article

Latest Comments

Commenting Guidelines

Events

Photo Gallery

Archives

Syndication

full archive search Search full archive search


Search comments

advanced search

New Events

Βραζιλία / Γουιάνα / Σουρινάμ / Γαλ. Γουιάνα

no event posted in the last week

Upcoming Events

Βραζιλία / Γουιάνα / Σουρινάμ / Γαλ. Γουιάνα | Αντιφασισμός

No upcoming events.

Other Press

Αντιφασισμός

textVenezuela: Un golpe que nació muerto, sin apoyo militar y mucho menos popular 21:20 May 01 0 comments

textNew Zealand Suspects Actions Are Logical Conclusion of Calling Immigrants Invaders 17:17 Mar 21 0 comments

textThe Lesson of Brazil 17:37 Nov 06 0 comments

textLos errores de la izquierda brasileña que auparon a Bolsonaro 17:27 Nov 06 0 comments

textUnderstanding the Rise of the Radical Right 18:22 Oct 25 0 comments

more >>

Feeds

Atom Summaries Link

Atom Full Posts Link

Atom Videocast Link

Atom Audiocast

Atom Mediacast Link

RSS Summaries Link

RSS Full Posts Link

RSS Videocast Link

RSS Audiocast

RSS Mediacast Link

Podcast Link

iTunes Store Podcast Link

Recent articles by Coordenação Anarquista Brasileira

imageNota da CAB ao mês da Visibilidade Lésbica 0 comments

imageTodo apoio à luta contra a intervenção de Bolsonaro na UFSS 0 comments

imageEm caso de incêndio queime o latifúndio e o imperialismo: em defesa da... 0 comments

Recent Articles about Βραζιλία / Γουιάνα / Σουρινάμ / Γαλ. Γουιάνα Αντιφασισμός

Brazil's right-wing rising  Part 3: The oil plants sell out May 16 19 by Bruno Lima Rocha

Brazil's right-wing rising  Part 2: The ultra right wing government e... May 13 19 by Bruno Lima Rocha

Brazil's right-wing rising  Part 1 May 10 19 by Bruno Lima Rocha

Ενιαίο Αντιφασιστικό Μέτωπο

category Βραζιλία / Γουιάνα / Σουρινάμ / Γαλ. Γουιάνα | Αντιφασισμός | Γνώμη / Ανάλυση author Wednesday October 09, 2019 20:05author by Coordenação Anarquista Brasileira - Anarkismo Report this post to the editors

85 χρόνια αργότερα

Περισσότερο από ποτέ, το ότι έπρεπε η οργάνωση των εργατικών τάξεων να εμποδίσει την οργάνωση και αύξηση των φασιστικών ομιλιών και εκδηλώσεων, δείχνει τη σημασία της. Ο φασισμός, χθες και σήμερα, δεν δέχεται διάλογο, οπότε πρέπει να καταπολεμηθεί με άμεση δράση, οργάνωση και ταξική αλληλεγγύη.
71663026_2409374815944324_7247844267907874816_n.jpg

Ενιαίο Αντιφασιστικό Μέτωπο - 85 χρόνια αργότερα

Στις 7 Οκτωβρίου 1934, ακριβώς πριν 85 χρόνια, μια αντιφασιστική δράση που οργανώθηκε από διάφορα κοινωνικά και επαναστατικά κινήματα εμπόδισε την πραγματοποίηση μιας φασιστικής συγκέντρωσης στο Σάο Πάολο. Η δράση έγινε γνωστή ως η μάχη του Sé.

Την ίδια ημέρα, η ακροδεξιά Brazilian Integralist Action (Βραζιλιάνικη Ολοκληρωμένη Δράση -ΑΙΒ) κάλεσε σε διαδήλωση για τον εορτασμό των δύο χρόνων του Μανιφέστου της. Η ομάδα, που ιδρύθηκε από τον συγγραφέα και δημοσιογράφο Πλίνι Σαλγκάδο, χαρακτηριζόταν από συντηρητισμό, εθνικισμό και παραδοσιολατρεία, προσαρμόζοντας τον φασισμό στα ζητήματα που αντιμετώπιζε η Βραζιλία, προωθώντας, επίσης, έναν αντισημιτικό λόγο.

Σε αυτή την περίοδο, τα φασιστικάκαθεστώτα ανέρχονταν σε διάφορες χώρες του κόσμου, χρησιμοποιώντας ακόμη τη γλώσσα και τα σύμβολα του εργατικού κινήμματος για να προσελκύσει μια εργατική βάση. Εν τω μεταξύ, το κράτος ενέτεινε την καταστολή για να αποτρέψει την πρόοδο των αγώνων των από τα κάτω, τα επιτεύγματα των 8 ωρών εργασίας και αρκετές επαναστατικές εξεγέρσεις που συνέβησαν κατά την περίοδο.

Ακόμη και αποδυναμωμένο από την καταστολή, το εργατικό κίνημα οργανώθηκε για να δώσει απαντήσεις και να διαδώσει τις αντιφασιστικές ιδέες και την πρακτική. Μετά την ίδρυση της ομάδας Intregalista το 1932, διάφορες αριστερές ομάδες συγκρότησαν το Ενιαίο Αντιφασιστικό Μέτωπο (FUA) και οι αναρχικές ομάδες και τα περιοδικά τους, όπως η εφημερίδα A Plebs και άλλες, καθώς και αγωνιστές όπως οι Edgard Leuenroth και Oreste Ristori, για παράδειγμα, ήταν από τους πρώτους που εισήγαγαν αυτή τη συζήτηση και πολέμησαν τον ιταλικό φασισμό.

Η τελική απάντηση ήρθε ένα χρόνο αργότερα, με την οργάνωση της δράσης που επέτρεψε τη φασιστική γιορτή. Μετά από έντονη αντιπαράθεση, το Ενιαίο Αντιφασιστικό Μέτωπο εμπόδισε τους φονταμενταλιστές να ανακτήσουν τους δρόμους και αργότερα συνέταξε μια πρόταση εταιρικού χαρακτήρα με την κυβέρνηση του Getúlio Vargas.

Περισσότερο από ποτέ, το ότι έπρεπε η οργάνωση των εργατικών τάξεων να εμποδίσει την οργάνωση και αύξηση των φασιστικών ομιλιών και εκδηλώσεων, δείχνει τη σημασία της. Ο φασισμός, χθες και σήμερα, δεν δέχεται διάλογο, οπότε πρέπει να καταπολεμηθεί με άμεση δράση, οργάνωση και ταξική αλληλεγγύη.

Δεν θα ξεχάσουμε τη μάχη του Sé.

Ζήτω η οργάνωση όλων των εργατών ενάντια στον φασισμό!

Για έναν λαϊκό αντιφασισμό, από τους δρόμους ανάμεσα στο κάτω και στην περιφέρεια!

Coordenação Anarquista Brasileira (Βραζιλιάνικος Αναρχικός Συντονισμός - CAB)

*Μετάφραση: Ούτε Θεός-Ούτε Αφέντης.

Add Your Comments >>
printable version with comments atom feed of commentsrss feed of comments RSS and atom feeds allow you to keep track of new comments on particular stories. You can input the URL's from these links into a rss reader and you will be informed whenever somebody posts a new comment.
<< Back To Newswire
This page can be viewed in
English Italiano Deutsch
Neste 8 de Março, levantamos mais uma vez a nossa voz e os nossos punhos pela vida das mulheres!

Front page

Análisis de Coyuntura Latinoamericana

Αντίσταση στην κρατική καταστολή  

[Chile] Nace La Federación Anarquista Santiago

Αποχή για την ταξική μας αξιοπρέπεια

Trump is Not the Main Problem

Congrès de fondation de lUnion communiste libertaire (UCL) : déclaration finale

Interview with the Anarchist Communist Group (ACG) from Great Britain

May Day 2019

(Perú) Alan García o el desprecio suicida de justicia y verdad

Some Reflections on the Ōtautahi/ Christchurch Tragedy

Declaração do XIII ELAOPA

[Colombia] ¡POR UN 8 DE MARZO DE LUCHA Y FEMINISTA!

La Semana de Enero: 100 años. Un poco de historia.

A Green New Deal vs. Revolutionary Ecosocialism

Alan MacSimóin (1957-2018)- Rest In Power

[Colombia] Entre la crisis actual y las posibilidades latentes

Nota sobre o atual cenário da luta de classes no Brasil

Devrimci Anarşist Faaliyet: "The states project of eliminating revolutionary opposition hasnt finished yet"

Μετά την καταστροφή τι;

Aufruf zur Demonstration am 2.9.2018 in Unterlüß "Rheinmetall entwaffnen  Krieg beginnt hier"

Mass protest in central and southern Iraq

Ecology in Democratic Confederalism

[Colombia] Perspectivas sobre la primera vuelta de las elecciones presidenciales de Colombia 2018

Call for Solidarity with our Russian Comrades!

news

opinion

press releases
© 2005-2019 Anarkismo.net. Unless otherwise stated by the author, all content is free for non-commercial reuse, reprint, and rebroadcast, on the net and elsewhere. Opinions are those of the contributors and are not necessarily endorsed by Anarkismo.net. [ Disclaimer | Privacy ]