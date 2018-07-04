Mediterranean meeting

Dear Comrades,



We salute every one of you and hope you all are keeping well and being

active towards achieving our goal, anarchist/socialist society.



Comrades, please allow us to address this letter to every individual,

groups and the Mediterranean Anarchist Federation.



We noticed for the last two or three years, we have had very little

contact or no contact at all from some. There had been hardly any news

of what you have been or currently doing. We believed it was not our

aim or intention that this had been the case of feeling isolated and

lack of solidarity. We believe that after the Tunisian, Greek

conferences of anarchists federation in 2016 our contacts seem to have

been completely cut off. Because of that we think after 2016 there was

no effort to set up any more general meetings, conferences physically or

on-line.



If what we said above is true, it may be right to say that we all can

justify or having an excuse for not trying to set up the gathering like

the one we had previously. Obviously this is not blaming or criticising

anybody or any organisations/groups. In fact we just want to bring it

to the attention of every one of us and all the groups that we really

need to raise our spirit, make every effort and try harder to get out of

this isolation and this frosty position.



Comrades, the Kurdish-speaking anarchists, are active in countries such

as Iran, Iraq, Syria; we as (KAF) have regular meetings almost every

week on line. Our meetings cover many questions, anarchism idea and many

aspects of anarchist activities. In the meantime we use the social

networks and Kurdish websites in spreading and introducing the idea of

anarchism through short posts, articles or translating anarchist

pamphlets and books . Also, we are a part of the local anarchist groups

in the country we live in, going by the anarchist slogan Act

locally,think and solidarity globally. On the basis of that, we

actively participate in the local groups and activities.



Comrades, after a long discussion between ourselves we have reached a

conclusion that if we cannot get together like how we did between 2012 -

2016 physically, we can at least continue to have more or less the same

thing on-line. We can set up a network, use workable ways/means for

that. As you know nowadays there are so many ways that we can use; some

of them much safer than the others in term of security.



We believe setting up this kind of network, extremely important and

necessary to be aware of what is going on, talk about the social

movements, protests and demonstration and also our duty toward each of

them to support and having solidarity with them. In addition to learn

from one another and sharing our knowledge, experiences and working

under the main slogan/principle Act locally think and solidarity

globally.



If any of you is happy with the above suggestion please let us know. In

the meantime we think it is a good idea to copy this letter to secretary

of International Anarchist Federation so that they can forward it to all

the anarchists groups and the Mediterranean anarchist federation. You

are welcome to send it onto other individuals/groups that you think is

necessary and are not yet known to us.



We believe the debate and discussion among the groups and Mediterranean

anarchist federation will be a part in the debate and activities of

international activities and solidarity. In the same time this effort

can be a bridge for contacting with Asian, African and European

anarchist groups and anarchist federation.

We awaiting your response and hope in a very near future we can restart

our contacts to strength our unity and anarchist comradeship's.



With warm solidarity

Kurdish-speaking Anarchist Forum (KAF)

Date: 15th August 2019



