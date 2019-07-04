Building Working Class Unity in South Africa: Lessons from United Fronts in Germany, Italy and Russia

A South African Anarchist Pamphlet

This pamphlet is a collection of articles exploring the concept, history and anarchist/syndicalist approaches to United Fronts  and their relevance and potential for building working class unity in South Africa  written in the context of the National Union of Metalworkers (Numsa)s resolution, following its historic 2013 Special National Congress, to break with the ANC-led Alliance and form a United Front against neoliberalism First Zabalaza Books edition, July 2019

Building Working Class Unity in South Africa:

Lessons from United Fronts in Germany, Italy and Russia by Jonathan Payn, Jakes Factoria, Tina Sizovuka and Warren McGregor

(ZACF)

Contents:

Introduction: Class Struggle, the Left and Power by Jonathan Payn (ZACF)Chapter 1: NUMSA and the United Front against Neoliberalism by Jonathan Payn (ZACF)Chapter 2: Anti-Militarist United Fronts and Italys Red Week, 1914 by Jonathan Payn (ZACF)Chapter 3: The 1917 Russian Revolution and United Front by Jonathan Payn (ZACF)Chapter 4: United Working Class Action and the Workers Council Movement in Germany, 1920-1923 by Jonathan Payn (ZACF)Chapter 5: The General Approach of Anarchists/Syndicalists to the United Front and NUMSA by Jakes Factoria and Tina Sizovuka (ZACF)Chapter 6: Left Unity, Left Co-Operation or a Working Class Front? by Warren McGregor (ZACF)

Download PDF: https://zabalazabooks.files.wordpress.com/2019/07/building-working-class-unity-in-south-africa-lessons-from-united-fronts.pdf