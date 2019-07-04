|
Building Working Class Unity in South Africa: Lessons from United Fronts in Germany, Italy and Russia
international | history | link to pdf Tuesday September 10, 2019 21:08 by Jonathan Payn, Jakes Factoria, Tina Sizovuka and Warren McGregor - ZACF zacf at riseup dot net
A South African Anarchist Pamphlet
This pamphlet is a collection of articles exploring the concept, history and anarchist/syndicalist approaches to United Fronts and their relevance and potential for building working class unity in South Africa written in the context of the National Union of Metalworkers (Numsa)s resolution, following its historic 2013 Special National Congress, to break with the ANC-led Alliance and form a United Front against neoliberalism
Building Working Class Unity in South Africa:
by Jonathan Payn, Jakes Factoria, Tina Sizovuka and Warren McGregor
