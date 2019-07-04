user preferences

History

Recent articles by Jonathan Payn, Jakes Factoria, Tina Sizovuka and Warren McGregor
This author has not submitted any other articles.
Building Working Class Unity in South Africa: Lessons from United Fronts in Germany, Italy and Russia

category international | history | link to pdf author Tuesday September 10, 2019 21:04author by Jonathan Payn, Jakes Factoria, Tina Sizovuka and Warren McGregor - ZACFauthor email zacf at riseup dot net

A South African Anarchist Pamphlet

This pamphlet is a collection of articles exploring the concept, history and anarchist/syndicalist approaches to United Fronts  and their relevance and potential for building working class unity in South Africa  written in the context of the National Union of Metalworkers (Numsa)s resolution, following its historic 2013 Special National Congress, to break with the ANC-led Alliance and form a United Front against neoliberalism

First Zabalaza Books edition, July 2019

zb_uf_pamphlet.png

Building Working Class Unity in South Africa:
Lessons from United Fronts in Germany, Italy and Russia

by Jonathan Payn, Jakes Factoria, Tina Sizovuka and Warren McGregor
(ZACF)

Contents:

Introduction: Class Struggle, the Left and Power by Jonathan Payn (ZACF)
Chapter 1: NUMSA and the United Front against Neoliberalism by Jonathan Payn (ZACF)
Chapter 2: Anti-Militarist United Fronts and Italys Red Week, 1914 by Jonathan Payn (ZACF)
Chapter 3: The 1917 Russian Revolution and United Front by Jonathan Payn (ZACF)
Chapter 4: United Working Class Action and the Workers Council Movement in Germany, 1920-1923 by Jonathan Payn (ZACF)
Chapter 5: The General Approach of Anarchists/Syndicalists to the United Front and NUMSA by Jakes Factoria and Tina Sizovuka (ZACF)
Chapter 6: Left Unity, Left Co-Operation or a Working Class Front? by Warren McGregor (ZACF)

Read online: https://zabalazabooks.net/2019/07/18/building-working-class-unity-in-south-africa-lessons-from-united-fronts-in-germany-italy-and-russia/

Download PDF: https://zabalazabooks.files.wordpress.com/2019/07/building-working-class-unity-in-south-africa-lessons-from-united-fronts.pdf

Related Link: https://zabalazabooks.files.wordpress.com/2019/07/building-working-class-unity-in-south-africa-lessons-from-united-fronts.pdf

