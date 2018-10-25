|
user preferences
New Events
no event posted in the last week
Upcoming Events
No upcoming events.
Venezuela: Un golpe que nació muerto, sin apoyo militar y mucho menos popular 21:20 May 01 0 comments
New Zealand Suspects Actions Are Logical Conclusion of Calling Immigrants Invaders 17:17 Mar 21 0 comments
The Lesson of Brazil 17:37 Nov 06 0 comments
Los errores de la izquierda brasileña que auparon a Bolsonaro 17:27 Nov 06 0 comments
Understanding the Rise of the Radical Right 18:22 Oct 25 0 commentsmore >>
|
Recent articles by Melbourne Anarchist Communist Group (MACG)
May Day 2018 0 comments
May Day 2017 0 comments
8 March, International Womens Day 1 commentsRecent Articles about International Anti-fascism
Understanding the Rise of the Radical Right Oct 25 18
How Did Socialists Respond to the Advent of Fascism? Aug 15 18
A spectre is haunting us: its the past weighing like a nightmare on t... Jul 26 18
Fascism and its cure
international | anti-fascism | opinion / analysis Monday September 09, 2019 19:07 by Melbourne Anarchist Communist Group (MACG) - Anarkismo
The growth of Fascism is ongoing. The massacres will continue and perhaps keep accelerating until we have a movement that can both confront it physically and address the political issues that give it life. This requires workers uniting across borders to win battles that cannot be won on the national terrain. Whether we are talking about cars, mining, garments or anything else, we confront global corporations and global supply chains. Our response must be global. And by building a truly global labour movement, we can not only defeat Fascism, but open the door to a workers revolution that will do away with capitalism forever.
Mass murders, and attempted mass murders, committed by Fascists worldwide appear to be occurring at an accelerating pace. Since the Christchurch massacre in March, there has been the Gilroy Garlic Festival massacre in the US in July, the El Paso massacre in early August and an attempted massacre at a mosque in Norway about a week later. This is a phenomenon of the utmost seriousness.
|
Front page
Αντίσταση στην κρατική καταστολή
[Chile] Nace La Federación Anarquista Santiago
Αποχή για την ταξική μας αξιοπρέπεια
Congrès de fondation de lUnion communiste libertaire (UCL) : déclaration finale
Interview with the Anarchist Communist Group (ACG) from Great Britain
(Perú) Alan García o el desprecio suicida de justicia y verdad
Some Reflections on the Ōtautahi/ Christchurch Tragedy
[Colombia] ¡POR UN 8 DE MARZO DE LUCHA Y FEMINISTA!
La Semana de Enero: 100 años. Un poco de historia.
A Green New Deal vs. Revolutionary Ecosocialism
Alan MacSimóin (1957-2018)- Rest In Power
[Colombia] Entre la crisis actual y las posibilidades latentes
Nota sobre o atual cenário da luta de classes no Brasil
Devrimci Anarşist Faaliyet: "The states project of eliminating revolutionary opposition hasnt finished yet"
Aufruf zur Demonstration am 2.9.2018 in Unterlüß "Rheinmetall entwaffnen Krieg beginnt hier"
Mass protest in central and southern Iraq
Ecology in Democratic Confederalism
[Colombia] Perspectivas sobre la primera vuelta de las elecciones presidenciales de Colombia 2018
Call for Solidarity with our Russian Comrades!