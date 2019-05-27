user preferences

Anarkismo.net

Front page

Main news listing

Submit Article

Latest Comments

Commenting Guidelines

Events

Photo Gallery

Archives

Syndication

full archive search Search full archive search


Search comments

advanced search

New Events

Indonesia / Philippines / Australia

no event posted in the last week

Upcoming Events

Indonesia / Philippines / Australia | Community struggles

No upcoming events.

Other Press

Community struggles

text"En Haití está desarrollándose una rebelión de las masas en contra de un sistema neocolonial" 09:04 Mar 28 0 comments

textWhat Colour is Your Vest? The Gilets Jaunes Revolt Shaking France 20:53 Feb 14 0 comments

textYellow Vests and I 19:55 Jan 12 0 comments

textTrespass 3 23:45 Jan 03 0 comments

textDe los chalecos amarillos en Francia a las luchas obreras portuarias en Chile: La centralidad de la ... 17:02 Jan 03 0 comments

more >>

Feeds

Atom Summaries Link

Atom Full Posts Link

Atom Videocast Link

Atom Audiocast

Atom Mediacast Link

RSS Summaries Link

RSS Full Posts Link

RSS Videocast Link

RSS Audiocast

RSS Mediacast Link

Podcast Link

iTunes Store Podcast Link

Recent articles by MACG

imageClose Hazelwood justly 0 comments

imageReclaim Australia is one brick in the wall 0 comments

imageAustralia: Manifestazione contro il razzismo sabato 4 aprile 0 comments

Recent Articles about Indonesia / Philippines / Australia Community struggles

Non-violent action: Direct and direct May 27 19 by Melbourne Anarchist Communist Group

Dont mention the emergency May 17 19 by Melbourne Anarchist Communist Group

Elections are not the answer Jul 01 16 by Melbourne Anarchist Communist Group

The struggle continues

category indonesia / philippines / australia | community struggles | opinion / analysis author Saturday September 07, 2019 20:34author by MACG - Anarkismo Report this post to the editors

It is these things: Liberal arrogance, the danger of recession, accelerating climate change and the Fascist threat that, together, form significant elements of the political terrain in Australia today. And it is these things that will guide the MACG in the next few years.
52588568_2198504780477691_9029610570185179136_n.jpg

The struggle continues

The dust is settling in Australia after Labor lost the Federal election everybody expected it to win. The Liberals are triumphant and, for now, united behind Scott Morrison. Meanwhile, Labor is in shock and has retreated into its shell, after signalling that it will be dumping the policies that drew the most heat from the Liberals and the media. Meanwhile, the Greens, having improved their vote and retained all their seats, confounded their mainstream critics and have emerged with a restored reputation.

The immediate temptation for the political Left is to trim its sails and adapt to the new conventional wisdom. Fortunately, many have resisted this. Instead, they are angry at the ALP for running a complacent campaign and under-estimating the push-back there would be from vested interests. In a way, it is a small-scale equivalent of Labors mistake over bank nationalisation in 1949. Labor approached its policies as technocratic, mildly progressive reforms, but the political Right saw them as a fundamental assault on their power base. The visceral anger of millionaire retiree investors and the genuine fear of coal mining communities for their future swept Labors technocratic reforms out of the public arena. The media campaign waged by the Murdoch press, the Liberals and Clive Palmer took votes off a Labor Party that doesnt know how to fight.

How should Anarchists react?

Firstly, we know theres no Parliamentary road to libertarian communism, so were not going there. Secondly, were not in the business of giving advice to the Labor Party on how to run its campaigns better. And thirdly, were not going to say Oh, goody, the Greens are on the way back. Instead, we analyse the political landscape because we want to advance the argument for building an Anarchist Communist movement that can contribute to the working class struggle. We want to know what to do next.

And in deciding what to do next, we have to assess whats coming next. To what events will we need to respond?

The most immediate thing is that the Liberals reckon theyre invincible. If they can spend three years consuming themselves in internal warfare while pursuing policies most people detest, and still win an election, their arrogance will know no bounds. They will go for the jugular on policy and ignore its unpopularity. Similarly, the Liberal Right and its noisy backers in the Murdoch press and on Sky after dark will decide that party discipline is for sissies. They will pursue their pet culture war issues and, if Morrison decides they need to tone it down, theyll set out to nobble him like they nobbled Turnbull. If a good election campaign can get people to forget the previous three years of disaster, the next campaign can get the coming three years forgotten.

Beyond that, dark economic storm clouds are brewing. The Australian economy is slowing to a stall, while real wages havent grown in the last few years and dont look like growing any time soon. Meanwhile, the trade war between the United States and China is deepening. This threatens to plunge the world into recession, one which would particularly hit Australia, given its great reliance on trade with China. Its been nearly thirty years since Australia had a recession, so most people with jobs now didnt have one then. A recession now would be a massive political shock as well as an economic one.

Next, and contrary to the fatuous Right wing commentator Andrew Bolt, climate change is an issue that wont go away. In fact, as climate change accelerates, so will both the environmental disasters it brings and the movement of young people against the climate emergency. The next hot summer will definitely make climate change impossible to ignore and might possibly kill the Great Barrier Reef. Already, Morrison is copping unprecedented flak from leaders of South Pacific island countries. He has met a problem he wasnt expecting. His bullying tactics in protecting the interests of coal mining companies are opening South Pacific doors to China and undermining Australias imperialist interests there.

Finally, Fascism is continuing to rise worldwide. Open Fascist parties have large delegations in a number of European Parliaments, while crypto-Fascist parties are even junior partners in some governments. Meanwhile, Fascists have come to power atop democratic governments in places like Brazil, India and the Philippines. And in the United States, Donald Trump seems to be doing his best to encourage its growth, even as Fascist groups on the ground suffer setbacks in the wake of the continuing fallout from the murderous Unite the Right mobilisation in Charlottesville in 2017. Here in Australia, while the wider Fascist milieu is broadening, Fascist groups have continued to have difficulties.

It is these things: Liberal arrogance, the danger of recession, accelerating climate change and the Fascist threat that, together, form significant elements of the political terrain in Australia today. And it is these things that will guide the MACG in the next few years.

IF YOU DONT FIGHT, YOU LOSE

*Article included in The Anvil, Newsletter of Melbourne Anarchist Communist Group (MACG), issue 8/4, July-August 2019.

Related Link: https://melbacg.files.wordpress.com/2019/08/anvil-201908-v-web.pdf
Add Your Comments >>
printable version with comments atom feed of commentsrss feed of comments RSS and atom feeds allow you to keep track of new comments on particular stories. You can input the URL's from these links into a rss reader and you will be informed whenever somebody posts a new comment.
<< Back To Newswire
This page can be viewed in
English Italiano Deutsch
Neste 8 de Março, levantamos mais uma vez a nossa voz e os nossos punhos pela vida das mulheres!

Front page

Αντίσταση στην κρατική καταστολή  

[Chile] Nace La Federación Anarquista Santiago

Αποχή για την ταξική μας αξιοπρέπεια

Trump is Not the Main Problem

Congrès de fondation de lUnion communiste libertaire (UCL) : déclaration finale

Interview with the Anarchist Communist Group (ACG) from Great Britain

May Day 2019

(Perú) Alan García o el desprecio suicida de justicia y verdad

Some Reflections on the Ōtautahi/ Christchurch Tragedy

Declaração do XIII ELAOPA

[Colombia] ¡POR UN 8 DE MARZO DE LUCHA Y FEMINISTA!

La Semana de Enero: 100 años. Un poco de historia.

A Green New Deal vs. Revolutionary Ecosocialism

Alan MacSimóin (1957-2018)- Rest In Power

[Colombia] Entre la crisis actual y las posibilidades latentes

Nota sobre o atual cenário da luta de classes no Brasil

Devrimci Anarşist Faaliyet: "The states project of eliminating revolutionary opposition hasnt finished yet"

Μετά την καταστροφή τι;

Aufruf zur Demonstration am 2.9.2018 in Unterlüß "Rheinmetall entwaffnen  Krieg beginnt hier"

Mass protest in central and southern Iraq

Ecology in Democratic Confederalism

[Colombia] Perspectivas sobre la primera vuelta de las elecciones presidenciales de Colombia 2018

Call for Solidarity with our Russian Comrades!

8 reasons anarchists are voting Yes to Repeal the hated 8th

news

opinion

press releases
© 2005-2019 Anarkismo.net. Unless otherwise stated by the author, all content is free for non-commercial reuse, reprint, and rebroadcast, on the net and elsewhere. Opinions are those of the contributors and are not necessarily endorsed by Anarkismo.net. [ Disclaimer | Privacy ]