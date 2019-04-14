user preferences

Anarkismo.net

Front page

Main news listing

Submit Article

Latest Comments

Commenting Guidelines

Events

Photo Gallery

Archives

Syndication

full archive search Search full archive search


Search comments

advanced search

New Events

Βραζιλία / Γουιάνα / Σουρινάμ / Γαλ. Γουιάνα

no event posted in the last week

Upcoming Events

Βραζιλία / Γουιάνα / Σουρινάμ / Γαλ. Γουιάνα | Μετανάστευση / Ρατσισμός

No upcoming events.

Other Press

Μετανάστευση / Ρατσισμός

textThe liberal roots of Islamophobia 17:30 Mar 06 0 comments

textGerman newspaper apologises for publishing false allegations of Cologne-style New Year sex assaults ... 20:51 Feb 15 0 comments

textRacism: the achilles heel of middle class liberalism 04:50 Jan 15 0 comments

textEmpujarlos al mar 18:20 May 05 0 comments

textNonviolence as Compliance 14:47 Apr 29 0 comments

more >>

Feeds

Atom Summaries Link

Atom Full Posts Link

Atom Videocast Link

Atom Audiocast

Atom Mediacast Link

RSS Summaries Link

RSS Full Posts Link

RSS Videocast Link

RSS Audiocast

RSS Mediacast Link

Podcast Link

iTunes Store Podcast Link

Recent articles by OASL / CAB
This author has not submitted any other articles.
Recent Articles about Βραζιλία / Γουιάνα / Σουρινάμ / Γαλ. Γουιάνα Μετανάστευση / Ρατσισμός

Contra o Genocídio do Povo Negro e a Barbárie dos Ricos! Apr 14 19 by Coordenação Anarquista Brasileira

El Brasil Postcolonial: El Racismo Y La Violencia Estructural Del Esta... May 27 14 by BrunoL

Bananas e anti-racismo: para além da ironia May 02 14 by BrunoL

Αλληλεγγύη στους πρόσφυγες

category Βραζιλία / Γουιάνα / Σουρινάμ / Γαλ. Γουιάνα | Μετανάστευση / Ρατσισμός | Ανακοίνωση Τύπου author Friday September 06, 2019 20:47author by OASL / CAB - Anarkismo Report this post to the editors

Υψώνουμε τη γροθιά μας μαζί με τους μετανάστες και πρόσφυγες, τους ανθρώπους του Al Janiah και τα θύματα αυτής της βρώμικης, δειλής και απεχθούς δράσης. Ζητάμε από τα λαϊκά κινήματα και τις πολιτικές οργανώσεις να παράσχουν αλληλεγγύη επίσης.
oasl.jpg

Αλληλεγγύη στους πρόσφυγες που τους επιτέθηκε η ακροδεξιά

Η Αναρχική Σοσιαλιστική Οργάνωση (OASL), μέλος του Βραζιλιάνικου Αναρχικού Συντονισμού (CAB), παρέχει την πλήρη της αλληλεγγύη στους εργαζόμενους στο εστιατόριο Al Janiah στο Σάο Πάολο, το οποίο τα ξημερώματα της Κυριακής ήταν ο στόχος μιας άναδρης επίθεσης που διαπράχθηκε από ομάδα της ακροδεξιάς.

Τουλάχιστον πέντε άνδρες πλησίασαν το εστιατόριο και έριξαν μέσα διάφορα αντικείμενα και σπρέι πιπεριού. Οι επιθέμενοι στη συνέχεια, οπλισμένοι με μαχαίρια, προσπάθησαν να φράξουν την πόρτα, για να εμποδίσουν τους ανθρώπους να φύγουν.

Το Al Janiah είναι ένα αριστερό εστιατόριο και πολιτικός-πολιτιστικός χώρος, που διευθύνεται από Παλαιστινίους, όπου οι εργαζόμενοι είναι Άραβες, συμπεριλαμβανομένων Σύρων που έχουν δραπετεύσει από τον πόλεμο για να ξαναφτιάξουν τη ζωή τους στη Βραζιλία. Την ημέρα της επίθεσης, εκεί έγινε η παρουσίαση ενός βιβλίου για το Παλαιστινιακό ζήτημα.

Η επίθεση αυτή εντάσσεται στην ένταση του μίσους εναντίον των λαών της Μέσης Ανατολής, ως αποτέλεσμα της ευθυγράμμισης της κυβέρνησης Bolsonaro με το κράτος του Ισραήλ, το οποίο καταπιέζει τα παιδιά, τις γυναίκες και τους ηλικιωμένους Παλαιστίνιους με την πολιτική του. Αυτή η πολιτική είναι ένας από τους παράγοντες που είναι υπεύθυνοι για την ενθάρρυνση των ξενοφοβικών ομάδων να αισθάνονται ελεύθερες να ενεργούν σε βάρος των εθνοτικών μειονοτήτων, με τη συμπαιγνία του κράτους. Η λατινοαμερικάνικη κοινότητα είναι επίσης θύμα του μίσους: τον Αύγουστο, δύο Βολιβιανοί μουσικοί δολοφονήθηκαν και ένας τρίτος τραυματίστηκε, κατά τη διάρκεια πρόβας της μπάντας στην οποία έπαιζαν, σε επίθεση στην κεντρική περιοχή του Σάο Πάολο.

Υψώνουμε τη γροθιά μας μαζί με τους μετανάστες και πρόσφυγες, τους ανθρώπους του Al Janiah και τα θύματα αυτής της βρώμικης, δειλής και απεχθούς δράσης. Ζητάμε από τα λαϊκά κινήματα και τις πολιτικές οργανώσεις να παράσχουν αλληλεγγύη επίσης.

Ενάντια στο ξενοφοβικό μίσος, για τον διεθνισμό και τη λαϊκή εξουσία!

Αναρχική Σοσιαλιστική Οργάνωση (OASL / CAB)

*Μετάφραση: Ούτε Θεός-Ούτε Αφέντης.

Add Your Comments >>
printable version with comments atom feed of commentsrss feed of comments RSS and atom feeds allow you to keep track of new comments on particular stories. You can input the URL's from these links into a rss reader and you will be informed whenever somebody posts a new comment.
<< Back To Newswire
This page can be viewed in
English Italiano Deutsch
Neste 8 de Março, levantamos mais uma vez a nossa voz e os nossos punhos pela vida das mulheres!

Front page

Αντίσταση στην κρατική καταστολή  

[Chile] Nace La Federación Anarquista Santiago

Αποχή για την ταξική μας αξιοπρέπεια

Trump is Not the Main Problem

Congrès de fondation de lUnion communiste libertaire (UCL) : déclaration finale

Interview with the Anarchist Communist Group (ACG) from Great Britain

May Day 2019

(Perú) Alan García o el desprecio suicida de justicia y verdad

Some Reflections on the Ōtautahi/ Christchurch Tragedy

Declaração do XIII ELAOPA

[Colombia] ¡POR UN 8 DE MARZO DE LUCHA Y FEMINISTA!

La Semana de Enero: 100 años. Un poco de historia.

A Green New Deal vs. Revolutionary Ecosocialism

Alan MacSimóin (1957-2018)- Rest In Power

[Colombia] Entre la crisis actual y las posibilidades latentes

Nota sobre o atual cenário da luta de classes no Brasil

Devrimci Anarşist Faaliyet: "The states project of eliminating revolutionary opposition hasnt finished yet"

Μετά την καταστροφή τι;

Aufruf zur Demonstration am 2.9.2018 in Unterlüß "Rheinmetall entwaffnen  Krieg beginnt hier"

Mass protest in central and southern Iraq

Ecology in Democratic Confederalism

[Colombia] Perspectivas sobre la primera vuelta de las elecciones presidenciales de Colombia 2018

Call for Solidarity with our Russian Comrades!

8 reasons anarchists are voting Yes to Repeal the hated 8th

news

opinion

press releases
© 2005-2019 Anarkismo.net. Unless otherwise stated by the author, all content is free for non-commercial reuse, reprint, and rebroadcast, on the net and elsewhere. Opinions are those of the contributors and are not necessarily endorsed by Anarkismo.net. [ Disclaimer | Privacy ]