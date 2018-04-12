|
Γαλλία / Βέλγιο / Λουξεμβούργο
Γαλλία / Βέλγιο / Λουξεμβούργο | Καταστολή / Φυλακές
Λευτεριά στον Antonin, τώρα!
Γαλλία / Βέλγιο / Λουξεμβούργο | Καταστολή / Φυλακές | Ανακοίνωση Τύπου Monday August 26, 2019 19:27 by Union Communiste Libertaire - Anarkismo
Ο αντιφασίστας αγωνιστής Antonin Bernanos, βρίσκεται φυλακισμένος από τις 18 Απρίλη και έπρεπε να αποφυλακιστεί στις 18 Αυγούστου. Στην έφεσή του, η κράτησή του παρατάθηκε κατά τέσσερις μήνες μέχρι τις 12 Αυγούστου. Ο Antonin πρέπει να απελευθερωθεί εδώ και τώρα! Γιατί κατηγορείται; Για έναν καυγά με μέλη των "Zouaves" του Παρισιού, μιας υπερβολικά βίαιης φασιστικής ομάδας. Ο Antonin αρνείται ότι συμμετείχε.
Ο Antonin πρέπει να απελευθερωθεί εδώ και τώρα! Γιατί κατηγορείται; Για έναν καυγά με μέλη των "Zouaves" του Παρισιού, μιας υπερβολικά βίαιης φασιστικής ομάδας. Ο Antonin αρνείται ότι συμμετείχε.
