Λευτεριά στον Antonin, τώρα!

category Γαλλία / Βέλγιο / Λουξεμβούργο | Καταστολή / Φυλακές | Ανακοίνωση Τύπου author Monday August 26, 2019 19:27author by Union Communiste Libertaire - Anarkismo Report this post to the editors

Ο αντιφασίστας αγωνιστής Antonin Bernanos, βρίσκεται φυλακισμένος από τις 18 Απρίλη και έπρεπε να αποφυλακιστεί στις 18 Αυγούστου. Στην έφεσή του, η κράτησή του παρατάθηκε κατά τέσσερις μήνες μέχρι τις 12 Αυγούστου. Ο Antonin πρέπει να απελευθερωθεί εδώ και τώρα! Γιατί κατηγορείται; Για έναν καυγά με μέλη των "Zouaves" του Παρισιού, μιας υπερβολικά βίαιης φασιστικής ομάδας. Ο Antonin αρνείται ότι συμμετείχε.
arton8307515c9.png

Ο αντιφασίστας αγωνιστής Antonin Bernanos, βρίσκεται φυλακισμένος από τις 18 Απρίλη και έπρεπε να αποφυλακιστεί στις 18 Αυγούστου. Στην έφεσή του, η κράτησή του παρατάθηκε κατά τέσσερις μήνες μέχρι τις 12 Αυγούστου. Ο Antonin πρέπει να απελευθερωθεί εδώ και τώρα!

Γιατί κατηγορείται; Για έναν καυγά με μέλη των "Zouaves" του Παρισιού, μιας υπερβολικά βίαιης φασιστικής ομάδας. Ο Antonin αρνείται ότι συμμετείχε.

Η αδυσώπητη δικαστική σκευωρία την οποία υφίσταται, ως αντιφασίστας ακτιβιστής, συμβαδίζει με την ανοχή που επιδεικνύει συστηματικά το σύστημα δικαιοσύνης στους ακροδεξιους δολοφόνους.

Ο Antonin βρίσκεται σήμερα στη φυλακή, όταν οι Esteban Morillo και Samuel Dufour, οι δολοφόνοι του Clément Méric, είναι ήδη έξω παρά τη βαριά καταδίκη τους.

Ταυτόχρονα, το γαλλικό κράτος απειλεί με έκδοση στην Ιταλία τον Vincenzo Vecchi, όπου έχει καταδικαστεί σε ποινή φυλάκισης, μόνο και μόνο επειδή συμμετείχε σε μια αντιφασιστική διαδήλωση το 2006. Αρνούμαστε κατηγορηματικά να στείλουμε πίσω έναν αγωνιστή στα χέρια των ακροδεξιών κομμάτων.

Όντας αντιφασίστες αγωνιζόμαστε για έναν κόσμο απαλλαγμένο από το μίσος, τους αποκλεισμούς και τις διακρίσεις. ¨Όταν είσαι ακροδεξιός προωθείς μια κοινωνία βασισμένη στη βία και τις ανισότητες.

Η Ελευθεριακή Ένωση υποστηρίζει και θα υποστηρίξει χωρίς επιφυλάξεις όλους και όλες τους αγωνιστές: Λευτεριά στον Antonin, τώρα!

Διαβεβαιώνουμε τους αγαπημένους του την πλήρη αλληλεγγύη μας καθώς και στη συλλογικότητα "FREE-lez".

21 Αυγούστου 2019

*Προωθημένο μήνυμα από την Union Communiste Libertaire.

Related Link: https://www.alternativelibertaire.org/
