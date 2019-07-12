user preferences

International | History of anarchism

No upcoming events.

History of anarchism

textFebruary 2019 Kate Sharpley Library Bulletin online 17:24 Feb 24 0 comments

textOctober 2018 Kate Sharpley Library Bulletin online 18:40 Nov 02 0 comments

textJuly 2018 Kate Sharpley Library Bulletin online 18:25 Jul 27 0 comments

textMarch 2018 Kate Sharpley Library Bulletin online 18:27 Mar 28 0 comments

textMay 2017 Kate Sharpley Library Bulletin online 18:47 May 31 0 comments

July 2019 Kate Sharpley Library Bulletin online

category international | history of anarchism | other libertarian press author Friday August 09, 2019 03:00author by KSL - Kate Sharpley Library Report this post to the editors

KSL: Bulletin of the Kate Sharpley Library No. 99, July 2019 has just been posted on our site. The PDF is up at: https://www.katesharpleylibrary.net/00013n

Contents:
The First of May. "This coming May 1st, the Toilers of the entire world will take to the streets: to do what? Why will they do so? To demand what? A palliative that is not going to be able to bring about any improvement in our lot."
The Sons of Night by Antoine Gimenez and the Giménologues "This is a great work of history from below, full of untold stories and unheard voices. Theres Hans Jack Vesper who dragged himself back through no-mans land and ended up in such a state that he thought he was a bear." [Book review]
Factionalism & Individualism by Albert Meltzer "Declension: I assert individuality; You introduce factionalism; They are schismatics"
Anarchist history roundup July 2019 part 1. Peter the Painter, Wobblies, Emma Goldman and Special Branch files on British anarchists (1945-52)
Brenda Christie (1949-2019): a tribute "she turned her back on the dolce vita of sixties Milan because it failed to satisfy her sense of moral integrity. Instead, she lived a life full and committed."
The Russian anarchist movement in North America by Lazar Lipotkin [review] "Lipotkin provides an extremely valuable account of the activities of the Russian anarchist movement in America, which was affected but not destroyed by repression in both America and Russia."

Related Link: https://www.katesharpleylibrary.net/pnvzr7
