July 2019 Kate Sharpley Library Bulletin online

international | history of anarchism | other libertarian press Friday August 09, 2019 03:00 Friday August 09, 2019 03:00 by KSL - Kate Sharpley Library by KSL - Kate Sharpley Library

KSL: Bulletin of the Kate Sharpley Library No. 99, July 2019 has just been posted on our site. The PDF is up at: https://www.katesharpleylibrary.net/00013n

Contents:

The First of May. "This coming May 1st, the Toilers of the entire world will take to the streets: to do what? Why will they do so? To demand what? A palliative that is not going to be able to bring about any improvement in our lot."

The Sons of Night by Antoine Gimenez and the Giménologues "This is a great work of history from below, full of untold stories and unheard voices. Theres Hans Jack Vesper who dragged himself back through no-mans land and ended up in such a state that he thought he was a bear." [Book review]

Factionalism & Individualism by Albert Meltzer "Declension: I assert individuality; You introduce factionalism; They are schismatics"

Anarchist history roundup July 2019 part 1. Peter the Painter, Wobblies, Emma Goldman and Special Branch files on British anarchists (1945-52)

Brenda Christie (1949-2019): a tribute "she turned her back on the dolce vita of sixties Milan because it failed to satisfy her sense of moral integrity. Instead, she lived a life full and committed."

The Russian anarchist movement in North America by Lazar Lipotkin [review] "Lipotkin provides an extremely valuable account of the activities of the Russian anarchist movement in America, which was affected but not destroyed by repression in both America and Russia."