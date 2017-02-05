|
Movie Review: Gun City/Sombra De LA Ley' (2018)
international | culture | review Saturday July 20, 2019 08:16 by LAMA - AWSM
A brief review of the movie 'Gun City/Sombra De La Ley' (2018)
The 1920s is a rich vein of material for books and movies. It was a period of extremes of wealth and with cultural clashes between the old and new in music, dance, and art, etc. Mostly we have been shown these things in the context of the USA. Think of The Great Gatsby or a ton of film noir and gangster movies from The Roaring Twenties (1939) onwards. Lately, other countries have taken an interest in the time period, with the TV series Babylon Berlin, the most expensive production in German history and Peaky Blinders in England, being salient examples. On the back of all this comes GunCity/La sombra de la ley, (2018) a movie set in Barcelona in 1921.
|
