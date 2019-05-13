Netherlands / Germany / Austria - Anarchist Communist Event



About the conditions under which we fight and the current state of the anarchist movement in the German-speaking region  for the creation of a revolutionary, platformist organization!

Were glad, that we are now able to publish our first text in English. Since the beginning of our initiative we made international contacts to other anarchist-communist organizations. We hope that we will be able to reach out even further internationally  to spread the good news of our new initiative  now that our text is accessible in English.

Since the beginning of the year, we have continued to develop and expand. Nevertheless, in many respects, steps still have to be taken in order to achieve our great goal of establishing a third anarchist federation in the German-speaking area in this year. International exchange is as exciting as important for us  especially the experiences of other platformist and especifist organizations are essential to make our approach a success.



For the international struggle against the rise of the rightwing and towards the social revolution!



https://www.dieplattform.org/wp-content/uploads/2019/07/textenglisch1.pdf