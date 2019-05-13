|
user preferences
New Events
Netherlands / Germany / Austria
no event posted in the last week
Upcoming Events
Netherlands / Germany / Austria | Anarchist movement
No upcoming events.
Poder e Governação 02:58 May 17 0 comments
Against Anarcho-Liberalism and the curse of identity politics 18:34 Jan 14 0 comments
"The North American American Anarchist: The Newspaper Dedicated to Direct Action" 06:02 Sep 15 1 comments
El Libertario: Arma falaz de la contrainformación en Venezuela 21:34 Sep 03 1 comments
"We Want to Revive Anarchism in Cuba" 03:12 Dec 31 1 commentsmore >>
|
Recent articles by die plattform
Interview with the Anarchist Communist Group (ACG) from Great Britain 0 comments
Συνέντευξη μ ... 0 comments
Die plattform: Interview mit der Anarchist Communist Group (ACG) aus G... 0 commentsRecent Articles about Netherlands / Germany / Austria Anarchist movement
Zweite Ausgabe der Kollektiven Einmischung: Organisationsplattform der... May 13 19
Über die Bedingungen, unter denen wir kämpfen und den Zustand der anar... Feb 25 19
3. Libertäre Medienmesse im Ruhrgebiet Jul 04 14
Netherlands / Germany / Austria - Anarchist Communist Event
Tuesday July 16 2019
10:00 PM
About the conditions under which we fight and the current state of the anarchist movement in the German-speaking region for the creation of a revolutionary, platformist organization!
netherlands / germany / austria | anarchist movement | anarchist communist event Tuesday July 16, 2019 22:28 by die plattform
Were glad, that we are now able to publish our first text in English. Since the beginning of our initiative we made international contacts to other anarchist-communist organizations. We hope that we will be able to reach out even further internationally to spread the good news of our new initiative now that our text is accessible in English.
Since the beginning of the year, we have continued to develop and expand. Nevertheless, in many respects, steps still have to be taken in order to achieve our great goal of establishing a third anarchist federation in the German-speaking area in this year. International exchange is as exciting as important for us especially the experiences of other platformist and especifist organizations are essential to make our approach a success.
|
Front page
Αποχή για την ταξική μας αξιοπρέπεια
Congrès de fondation de lUnion communiste libertaire (UCL) : déclaration finale
Interview with the Anarchist Communist Group (ACG) from Great Britain
(Perú) Alan García o el desprecio suicida de justicia y verdad
Some Reflections on the Ōtautahi/ Christchurch Tragedy
[Colombia] ¡POR UN 8 DE MARZO DE LUCHA Y FEMINISTA!
La Semana de Enero: 100 años. Un poco de historia.
A Green New Deal vs. Revolutionary Ecosocialism
Alan MacSimóin (1957-2018)- Rest In Power
[Colombia] Entre la crisis actual y las posibilidades latentes
Nota sobre o atual cenário da luta de classes no Brasil
Devrimci Anarşist Faaliyet: "The states project of eliminating revolutionary opposition hasnt finished yet"
Aufruf zur Demonstration am 2.9.2018 in Unterlüß "Rheinmetall entwaffnen Krieg beginnt hier"
Mass protest in central and southern Iraq
Ecology in Democratic Confederalism
[Colombia] Perspectivas sobre la primera vuelta de las elecciones presidenciales de Colombia 2018
Call for Solidarity with our Russian Comrades!
8 reasons anarchists are voting Yes to Repeal the hated 8th
Comunicado de CGT sobre la Nakba, 70 años de dolores para el Pueblo Palestino
[ZAD] Les expulsions ont commencé, la zad appelle à se mobiliser