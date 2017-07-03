|
The USAs Favorite Weapon: Sanctions Are Genocidal
north america / mexico | imperialism / war | non-anarchist press Friday June 21, 2019 01:47 by Justin Podur - Globetrotter
After withdrawing from the nuclear deal with Iran last year and resuming sanctions last November, the White House in April announced that its goal was to drive Iranian exports to zero. To make this drive happen, the White House stopped allowing countries like India, China, Japan, Turkey, and South Korea to import Iranian oil: dictating to sovereign countries whom they can trade with.
The dictating doesnt stop there. Last December the United States had Canadian authorities detain and imprison a Chinese executive, the chief financial officer of telecom company Huawei. Meng Wanzhou is currently being held in Canada for extradition to the U.S., on the allegation that her company violated U.S. sanctions against Iran. Not content with having told China that it cannot trade with Iran, the United States has gotten a third country, Canada, to take a Chinese corporate executive captive in what Trump suggested was leverage for a trade deal: If I think its good for what will be certainly the largest trade deal ever made, which is a very important thing whats good for national security I would certainly intervene, if I thought it was necessary, he told Reuters in December.
