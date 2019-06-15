|
|
Union Communiste Libertaire (UCL)
Γαλλία / Βέλγιο / Λουξεμβούργο | Αναρχικό κίνημα | Ανακοίνωση Τύπου Monday June 17, 2019 06:33 by Union Communiste Libertaire - Anarkismo
Τελική διακήρυξη του ιδρυτικού συνεδρίου
Η Union Communiste Libertaire είναι πρόθυμη να υποδεχτεί όλους όσοι θέλουν να οικοδομήσουν μια άλλη κοινωνία. Στις πόλεις, τα προάστια και όλη τη χώρα, παντού όπου ζούμε, θα οικοδομήσουμε αυτή την οργάνωση για να υλοποιήσουμε ένα μέλλον απαλλαγμένο από κάθε εκμετάλλευση και κυριαρχία.
Τελική διακήρυξη του ιδρυτικού συνεδρίου της Union Communiste Libertaire (UCL)
|
