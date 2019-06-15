user preferences

Anarkismo.net

Front page

Main news listing

Submit Article

Latest Comments

Commenting Guidelines

Events

Photo Gallery

Archives

Syndication

full archive search Search full archive search


Search comments

advanced search

New Events

Γαλλία / Βέλγιο / Λουξεμβούργο

no event posted in the last week

Upcoming Events

Γαλλία / Βέλγιο / Λουξεμβούργο | Αναρχικό κίνημα

No upcoming events.

Other Press

Αναρχικό κίνημα

textPoder e Governação 02:58 May 17 0 comments

textAgainst Anarcho-Liberalism and the curse of identity politics 18:34 Jan 14 0 comments

text"The North American American Anarchist: The Newspaper Dedicated to Direct Action" 06:02 Sep 15 1 comments

imageEl Libertario: Arma falaz de la contrainformación en Venezuela 21:34 Sep 03 1 comments

image"We Want to Revive Anarchism in Cuba" 03:12 Dec 31 1 comments

more >>

Feeds

Atom Summaries Link

Atom Full Posts Link

Atom Videocast Link

Atom Audiocast

Atom Mediacast Link

RSS Summaries Link

RSS Full Posts Link

RSS Videocast Link

RSS Audiocast

RSS Mediacast Link

Podcast Link

iTunes Store Podcast Link

Recent articles by Union Communiste Libertaire

textFinal declaration of the founding congress of the Union Communiste Lib... 0 comments

image[Francia] Congreso fundacional de la Unión Comunista Libertaria (UCL):... 0 comments

imageCongrès de fondation de lUnion communiste libertaire (UCL) : déclarat... 0 comments

Recent Articles about Γαλλία / Βέλγιο / Λουξεμβούργο Αναρχικό κίνημα

La Unión hace la fuerza Jun 15 19 by Coordination des Groupes Anarchistes

L'Union fait la force Jun 15 19 by Coordination des Groupes Anarchistes

Final declaration of the founding congress of the Union Communiste Lib... Jun 15 19 by Union Communiste Libertaire

Union Communiste Libertaire (UCL)

category Γαλλία / Βέλγιο / Λουξεμβούργο | Αναρχικό κίνημα | Ανακοίνωση Τύπου author Monday June 17, 2019 06:33author by Union Communiste Libertaire - Anarkismo Report this post to the editors

Τελική διακήρυξη του ιδρυτικού συνεδρίου

Η Union Communiste Libertaire είναι πρόθυμη να υποδεχτεί όλους όσοι θέλουν να οικοδομήσουν μια άλλη κοινωνία. Στις πόλεις, τα προάστια και όλη τη χώρα, παντού όπου ζούμε, θα οικοδομήσουμε αυτή την οργάνωση για να υλοποιήσουμε ένα μέλλον απαλλαγμένο από κάθε εκμετάλλευση και κυριαρχία.
460_0___30_0_0_0_0_0_p1110496338280_1.jpg

Τελική διακήρυξη του ιδρυτικού συνεδρίου της Union Communiste Libertaire (UCL)

Καθώς εμείς -οι ακτιβιστές της Alternative Libertaire (AL) και του Συντονισμού Αναρχικών Ομάδων (CGA) της Γαλλίας- συγκεντρωθήκαμε σε κοινό συνέδριο, αποφασίσαμε να δημιουργήσουμε μια νέα επαναστατική οργάνωση: την Union Communiste Libertaire (Ελευθεριακή Κομμουνιστική Ένωση).

Σε περιόδους έντονης καπιταλιστικής κρίσης, κάποιοι θα ήθελαν να μας κάνουν να επιλέξουμε μεταξύ της φιλελεύθερης αστικής τάξης που βρίσκεται στην εξουσία και των ακροδεξιών ομάδων που βρίσκονται σε άνοδο.

Δεν μπορούμε να το δεχτούμε. Αντίθετα, επιβεβαιώνουμε ότι χρειάζεται ένα άλλο σχέδιο κοινωνίας, που να βασίζεται στην άμεση δημοκρατία, την αυτοδιαχείριση / αυτοδιοίκηση και τον φεντεραλισμό.

Δεν θέλουμε ούτε έναν κόσμο που να είναι ραμμένος για τους κατέχοντες ούτε μια στρατιωτικοποιημένη και κλειστή κοινωνία υπό ψηφιακή επιτήρηση.

Εδώ, όπως και σε όλο τον κόσμο, είμαστε αλληλέγγυοι με τους μετανάστες και τους πρόσφυγες και παράλληλα με εκείνους που θέλουν να γκρεμίσουν τα σύνορα και να σπάσουν τον ιμπεριαλισμό, τη νεο-αποικιοκρατία και πιο συγκεκριμένα το Françafrique.

Στη Γαλλία, ο θυμός των "Gilets Jaunes" (κίνημα των κίτρινων γιλέκων) θυμίζει έντονα την κρατική εξουσία, το ότι ο ταξικός αγώνας είναι εξίσου επίκαιρος. Στην πραγματικότητα, η κρατική εξουσία το συνειδητοποίησε γρήγορα, καθώς χρησιμοποιεί ιδιαίτερα σκληρή καταστολή εναντίον αυτού του κινήματος.

Συμμετείχαμε στο κίνημα "Gilets Jaunes" με τον ίδιο τρόπο που συμμετέχουμε ενεργά στην ταξική πάλη μέσα από οικοδόμηση αγώνων, απεργιών και συνδικάτων. Κάθε μέρα αντιστεκόμαστε ακούραστα στην καπιταλιστική εκμετάλλευση στους χώρους εργασίας μας. Και κρατάμε τη γενική απεργία ως τον ορίζοντά μας.

Όπου μελετάμε, καταπολεμούμε την κοινωνική επιλογή που γίνεται καθημερινά δυσκολότερη.

Η Union Communiste Libertaire θα αγωνιστεί παράλληλα στο πλευρό εκείνων που μάχονται για την καταστροφή της πατριαρχίας. Από τις δικές μας τάξεις, αλλά και από την κοινωνία εν γένει, θα καταπολεμήσουμε τη φυλετική καταπίεση, τον σεξισμό και την καταπίεση εναντίον των ανθρώπων του GLBTI χώρου.

Ενάντια στους ρατσιστικούς μηχανισμούς, θα ξεσηκωθούμε και θα υποστηρίξουμε τους αγώνες κατά της αστυνομικής βίας.

Θα συνεχίσουμε να διαδηλώνουμε με όλους αυτούς που κατεβαίνουν στους δρόμους για να αντιταχθούν στην κλιματική αλλαγή και την κατάρρευση της βιοποικιλότητας, καθώς και για ποιους είναι υπεύθυνοι οι καπιταλιστές.

Η Union Communiste Libertaire είναι πρόθυμη να υποδεχτεί όλους όσοι θέλουν να οικοδομήσουν μια άλλη κοινωνία. Στις πόλεις, τα προάστια και όλη τη χώρα, παντού όπου ζούμε, θα οικοδομήσουμε αυτή την οργάνωση για να υλοποιήσουμε ένα μέλλον απαλλαγμένο από κάθε εκμετάλλευση και κυριαρχία.

Αυτό το μέλλον στο οποίο τοποθετούμε τις ελπίδες μας έχει ένα όνομα: ελευθεριακός κομμουνισμός.

10th of June, 2019

*Μετάφραση: Ούτε Θεός-Ούτε Αφέντης.

Add Your Comments >>
printable version with comments atom feed of commentsrss feed of comments RSS and atom feeds allow you to keep track of new comments on particular stories. You can input the URL's from these links into a rss reader and you will be informed whenever somebody posts a new comment.
<< Back To Newswire
This page can be viewed in
English Italiano Deutsch
Neste 8 de Março, levantamos mais uma vez a nossa voz e os nossos punhos pela vida das mulheres!

Front page

Congrès de fondation de lUnion communiste libertaire (UCL) : déclaration finale

Interview with the Anarchist Communist Group (ACG) from Great Britain

May Day 2019

(Perú) Alan García o el desprecio suicida de justicia y verdad

Some Reflections on the Ōtautahi/ Christchurch Tragedy

Declaração do XIII ELAOPA

[Colombia] ¡POR UN 8 DE MARZO DE LUCHA Y FEMINISTA!

La Semana de Enero: 100 años. Un poco de historia.

A Green New Deal vs. Revolutionary Ecosocialism

Alan MacSimóin (1957-2018)- Rest In Power

[Colombia] Entre la crisis actual y las posibilidades latentes

Nota sobre o atual cenário da luta de classes no Brasil

Devrimci Anarşist Faaliyet: "The states project of eliminating revolutionary opposition hasnt finished yet"

Μετά την καταστροφή τι;

Aufruf zur Demonstration am 2.9.2018 in Unterlüß "Rheinmetall entwaffnen  Krieg beginnt hier"

Mass protest in central and southern Iraq

Ecology in Democratic Confederalism

[Colombia] Perspectivas sobre la primera vuelta de las elecciones presidenciales de Colombia 2018

Call for Solidarity with our Russian Comrades!

8 reasons anarchists are voting Yes to Repeal the hated 8th

Comunicado de CGT sobre la Nakba, 70 años de dolores para el Pueblo Palestino

[ZAD] Les expulsions ont commencé, la zad appelle à se mobiliser

Assassinato Político, Terrorismo de Estado: Marielle Franco, Presente!

La Huelga General del 8 de Marzo, un hito histórico

news

opinion

press releases
© 2005-2019 Anarkismo.net. Unless otherwise stated by the author, all content is free for non-commercial reuse, reprint, and rebroadcast, on the net and elsewhere. Opinions are those of the contributors and are not necessarily endorsed by Anarkismo.net. [ Disclaimer | Privacy ]