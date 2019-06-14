user preferences

Libertarian Atheneon of Volos (Greece)

category greece / turkey / cyprus | anarchist movement | press release author Friday June 14, 2019 20:44author by Management Assemblyauthor email libatheneon-volos at tutanota dot com Report this post to the editors

About us

It was unanimously decided that the space should be shaped and functioned in such a way in order to avoid any attempt to be either an alternative amusement area or a space of ​​narcissistic self-confirmation of micro-hegemonies.
62640788_654419058375695_2622299253304721408_n.jpg

The Libertarian Atheneon of Volos is a collective venture. Its foundation is the culmination of a long-term exchange of thoughts and reflections on the necessity of creating a social space in the city of Volos, a social space that will promote libertarian values ​​and will be a pole of attraction and participation for those radically conscious, all those who perceive the projects of self-organisation, equality, freedom and solidarity, as strategic points and by virtue of their substantive implementation, and not by their client-based pretext.

Through this collective process the founding assembly was formed by people who constitute the current management assembly of the Libertarian Atheneon of Volos.

It was recognised as a one-way path within the dystopian conjuncture, the organised function of a social space that by events, actions and public initiatives, will promote antiauthoritarian and antipatriarchal values.

It was unanimously decided that the space should be shaped and functioned in such a way in order to avoid any attempt to be either an alternative amusement area or a space of ​​narcissistic self-confirmation of micro-hegemonies.

The function of the Atheneon is determined solely by its Management Assembly, which has the absolute responsibility to safeguard the space, regardless of the presence and collaboration of hosted collectives and other similar projects. The anti-hierarchical function of the Management Assembly is characterised by a libertarian framework of values ​​with prefigured rules and procedures for resolving issues in order to promote collective spirit, mutual respect, solidarity and avoid the development and cultivation of sovereign and patriarchal attitudes and behavior.

As a result of this choice of values, we decided that both inside the Atheneon and its public events that will be organised in the future, those individuals who either as autonomous entities or as members of collectives, groups, assemblies, organisations and parties support beliefs, practices and behaviors that stand against to Atheneons prefigured constitution and operation rules are undesirable.

Based on this collective agreement, we decided unanimously that the spaces premises and activities would be safeguarded against any conscious or unconscious attempt to violate this commonly agreed framework of values, that is, any attempt, propaganda and/or enforcement of sovereign ideologies, nationalistic, racist, patriarchal beliefs and practices.

The only body responsible for the implementation of these decisions is the plenary assembly of the Management Assembly and the respective security groups it appoints.

At the Libertarian Atheneon of Volos a libertarian library and reading room will operate. Future activities will include talkings and discussions, screenings, book-fares, etc.

The program will be made public on the blog of the Atheneon and the media it chooses to use.

Every storm begins with a single raindrop

14th of June 2019

Management Assembly of Libertarian Atheneon of Volos

Related Link: https://libatheneonvolos.home.blog
