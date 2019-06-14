|
user preferences
New Events
no event posted in the last week
Upcoming Events
Greece / Turkey / Cyprus | Anarchist movement
No upcoming events.
Poder e Governação 02:58 May 17 0 comments
Against Anarcho-Liberalism and the curse of identity politics 18:34 Jan 14 0 comments
"The North American American Anarchist: The Newspaper Dedicated to Direct Action" 06:02 Sep 15 1 comments
El Libertario: Arma falaz de la contrainformación en Venezuela 21:34 Sep 03 1 comments
"We Want to Revive Anarchism in Cuba" 03:12 Dec 31 1 commentsmore >>
|
Recent articles by Management Assembly
This author has not submitted any other articles.Recent Articles about Greece / Turkey / Cyprus Anarchist movement
Ελευθεριακή ... Jun 14 19
Συνέντευξη τ ... Oct 18 18
Η Ευτοπική Βι&#... Sep 27 18
Libertarian Atheneon of Volos (Greece)
greece / turkey / cyprus | anarchist movement | press release Friday June 14, 2019 20:44 by Management Assembly libatheneon-volos at tutanota dot com
About us
It was unanimously decided that the space should be shaped and functioned in such a way in order to avoid any attempt to be either an alternative amusement area or a space of narcissistic self-confirmation of micro-hegemonies.
The Libertarian Atheneon of Volos is a collective venture. Its foundation is the culmination of a long-term exchange of thoughts and reflections on the necessity of creating a social space in the city of Volos, a social space that will promote libertarian values and will be a pole of attraction and participation for those radically conscious, all those who perceive the projects of self-organisation, equality, freedom and solidarity, as strategic points and by virtue of their substantive implementation, and not by their client-based pretext.
|
Front page
Congrès de fondation de lUnion communiste libertaire (UCL) : déclaration finale
Interview with the Anarchist Communist Group (ACG) from Great Britain
(Perú) Alan García o el desprecio suicida de justicia y verdad
Some Reflections on the Ōtautahi/ Christchurch Tragedy
[Colombia] ¡POR UN 8 DE MARZO DE LUCHA Y FEMINISTA!
La Semana de Enero: 100 años. Un poco de historia.
A Green New Deal vs. Revolutionary Ecosocialism
Alan MacSimóin (1957-2018)- Rest In Power
[Colombia] Entre la crisis actual y las posibilidades latentes
Nota sobre o atual cenário da luta de classes no Brasil
Devrimci Anarşist Faaliyet: "The states project of eliminating revolutionary opposition hasnt finished yet"
Aufruf zur Demonstration am 2.9.2018 in Unterlüß "Rheinmetall entwaffnen Krieg beginnt hier"
Mass protest in central and southern Iraq
Ecology in Democratic Confederalism
[Colombia] Perspectivas sobre la primera vuelta de las elecciones presidenciales de Colombia 2018
Call for Solidarity with our Russian Comrades!
8 reasons anarchists are voting Yes to Repeal the hated 8th
Comunicado de CGT sobre la Nakba, 70 años de dolores para el Pueblo Palestino
[ZAD] Les expulsions ont commencé, la zad appelle à se mobiliser
Assassinato Político, Terrorismo de Estado: Marielle Franco, Presente!