Ελλάδα / Τουρκία / Κύπρος | Αναρχικό κίνημα
Ελευθεριακή Λέσχη Βόλου
Ελλάδα / Τουρκία / Κύπρος | Αναρχικό κίνημα | Ανακοίνωση Τύπου Friday June 14, 2019 20:38 by Διαχειριστική Συνέλευση libatheneon-volos at tutanota dot com
Λίγα λόγια για μας
Αποφασίστηκε ομόφωνα ο χώρος να διαμορφωθεί και να λειτουργήσει κατά τέτοιο τρόπο, ώστε να αποφευχθεί οποιαδήποτε απόπειρα έκπτωσής του είτε σε εναλλακτικό διασκεδαστήριο, είτε σε χώρο ναρκισσιστικής αυτοεπιβεβαίωσης μικροηγεμονισμών.
Λίγα λόγια για μας
