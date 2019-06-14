user preferences

Ελευθεριακή Λέσχη Βόλου

category Ελλάδα / Τουρκία / Κύπρος | Αναρχικό κίνημα | Ανακοίνωση Τύπου author Friday June 14, 2019 20:38author by Διαχειριστική Συνέλευσηauthor email libatheneon-volos at tutanota dot com

Λίγα λόγια για μας

Αποφασίστηκε ομόφωνα ο χώρος να διαμορφωθεί και να λειτουργήσει κατά τέτοιο τρόπο, ώστε να αποφευχθεί οποιαδήποτε απόπειρα έκπτωσής του είτε σε εναλλακτικό διασκεδαστήριο, είτε σε χώρο ναρκισσιστικής αυτοεπιβεβαίωσης μικροηγεμονισμών.
elv_logo.jpg

Λίγα λόγια για μας

Η Ελευθεριακή Λέσχη Βόλου αποτελεί ένα συλλογικό εγχείρημα. Η ίδρυσή της είναι το επιστέγασμα πολύμηνης ανταλλαγής σκέψεων και προβληματισμών, αναφορικά με την αναγκαιότητα δημιουργίας στην πόλη του Βόλου, ενός κοινωνικού χώρου που θα προάγει τις ελευθεριακές αξίες και θα αποτελεί πόλο έλξης και συμμετοχής για τις ριζοσπαστικοποιημένες συνειδήσεις, που αντιλαμβάνονται ως στρατηγικής σημασίας τα προτάγματα της αυτοοργάνωσης, της ισότητας, της ελευθερίας και της αλληλεγγύης, με την ουσιαστική τους εφαρμογή και όχι με πελατειακού τύπου προσχηματική τους επίκληση.

Μέσα από αυτή την συλλογική διαδικασία σχηματοποιήθηκε η ιδρυτική συνέλευση των ατόμων που αποτελούν και τη σημερινή διαχειριστική συνέλευση της Ελευθεριακής Λέσχης Βόλου. Αναγνωρίστηκε ότι αποτελεί μονόδρομο μέσα στη δυστοπική συγκυρία, η οργανωμένη λειτουργία ενός χώρου που θα προάγει με τις εκδηλώσεις, δράσεις και δημόσιες πρωτοβουλίες, τις αντικυριαρχικές και αντιπατριαρχικές αξίες. Αποφασίστηκε ομόφωνα ο χώρος να διαμορφωθεί και να λειτουργήσει κατά τέτοιο τρόπο, ώστε να αποφευχθεί οποιαδήποτε απόπειρα έκπτωσής του είτε σε εναλλακτικό διασκεδαστήριο, είτε σε χώρο ναρκισσιστικής αυτοεπιβεβαίωσης μικροηγεμονισμών. Η λειτουργία της Λέσχης καθορίζεται αποκλειστικά από την διαχειριστική της συνέλευση, η οποία έχει και την απόλυτη ευθύνη περιφρούρησης του χώρου, ανεξάρτητα από την παρουσία και συνλειτουργία φιλοξενούμενων ομάδων και συλλογικών εγχειρημάτων. Η αντιϊεραρχική λειτουργία της Διαχειριστικής Συνέλευσης διέπεται από ελευθεριακό πλαίσιο αξιών με θεσπισμένους κανόνες και διαδικασίες επίλυσης ζητημάτων, με σκοπό την προαγωγή του συλλογικού πνεύματος, τον αλληλοσεβασμό, την αλληλεγγύη και την αποφυγή ανάπτυξης και καλλιέργειας κυριαρχικών και πατριαρχικών στάσεων και συμπεριφορών.

Ως αποτέλεσμα αυτής της αξιακής μας επιλογής, αποφασίσαμε ότι τόσο στο χώρο της Λέσχης όσο και στις όποιες δημόσιες εκδηλώσεις που θα διοργανωθούν στο μέλλον, είναι ανεπιθύμητα εκείνα τα άτομα, που είτε ως αυτόνομες οντότητες είτε ως μέλη συλλογικοτήτων, ομάδων, συνελεύσεων, οργανώσεων και κομμάτων στηρίζουν αντιλήψεις, πρακτικές και συμπεριφορές που αντίκεινται στο πλαίσιο λειτουργίας της Λέσχης.

Με βάση αυτή την συλλογική συμφωνία, αποφασίσαμε ομόφωνα, ότι ο χώρος και η λειτουργία της Λέσχης θα περιφρουρείται έναντι οποιασδήποτε συνειδητής ή ασυνείδητης προσπάθειας παραβίασης του κοινά συμφωνημένου αυτού αξιακού πλαισίου, δηλαδή οποιασδήποτε προσπάθειας, προπαγάνδισης ή/και επιβολής, κυριαρχικών ιδεολογιών, εθνικιστικών, ρατσιστικών, πατριαρχικών θεωρήσεων και πρακτικών. Αρμόδιο όργανο για την εφαρμογή αυτών των αποφάσεων λειτουργίας της είναι αποκλειστικά η ολομέλεια της διαχειριστικής συνέλευσης και οι εκάστοτε ομάδες περιφρούρησης που αυτή ορίζει.

Στην Ελευθεριακή Λέσχη Βόλου λειτουργεί ελευθεριακή βιβλιοθήκη και χώρος αναγνωστηρίου. Οι μελλοντικές της δραστηριότητες θα περιλαμβάνουν εκδηλώσεις λόγου, προβολές καθώς και εκθέσεις ελευθεριακού βιβλίου κ.α. Το πρόγραμμα λειτουργίας θα δημοσιοποιείται στο blog της Λέσχης και στα μέσα ενημέρωσης που επιλέγει να χρησιμοποιεί.

Κάθε καταιγίδα ξεκινάει με μια σταγόνα

14 Ιούνη 2019

Διαχειριστική Συνέλευση της Ελευθεριακής Λέσχης Βόλου

Related Link: https://libatheneonvolos.home.blog
