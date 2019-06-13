|
Congrès de fondation de lUnion communiste libertaire (UCL) : déclaration finale
france / belgique / luxembourg | mouvement anarchiste | article de fond Thursday June 13, 2019 19:24 by Alternative Libertaire - Secrétariat aux relations extérieures
Réuni·es en congrès commun, nous, militantes et militants dAL et de la CGA, avons décidé de fonder une nouvelle organisation révolutionnaire : lUnion communiste libertaire.
[Castellano]
Compartimos nuestro saludo por la conformación de la hermana UCL (Unión Comunista Libertaria) Diversas organizaciones de Sudamérica
