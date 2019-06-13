Congrès de fondation de lUnion communiste libertaire (UCL) : déclaration finale

Réuni·es en congrès commun, nous, militantes et militants dAL et de la CGA, avons décidé de fonder une nouvelle organisation révolutionnaire : lUnion communiste libertaire.

Congrès de fondation de lUnion communiste libertaire (UCL) : déclaration finale

À lheure où la crise du capitalisme samplifie, on voudrait nous imposer un choix entre la bourgeoisie libérale au pouvoir et lextrême droite en embuscade.



Nous le refusons et nous affirmons bien au contraire quil est nécessaire aujourdhui de porter un autre projet de société basé sur la démocratie directe, lautogestion et le fédéralisme.



Nous ne voulons ni dun monde taillé sur mesure pour ceux qui possèdent les richesses, ni dune société cadenassée, militarisée et de plus en plus sous surveillance numérique.



Ici comme ailleurs, nous sommes solidaires avec les migrant·es et réfugié·es et nous nous tenons aux côtés de celles et ceux qui veulent abattre les frontières et briser limpérialisme, le néo-colonialisme et particulièrement la Françafrique.



En France, la colère des Gilets jaunes a rappelé au pouvoir, et avec éclat, que la lutte des classes était plus que jamais dactualité.



Le pouvoir ne sy est dailleurs pas trompé en usant contre ce mouvement dune violence dÉtat particulièrement brutale.



Nous avons pris toute notre part aux mobilisations des Gilets jaunes comme nous prenons part, et activement, au combat de classe en construisant nos luttes, nos grèves, nos syndicats.



Inlassablement, sur nos lieux de travail, nous résistons au quotidien à lexploitation capitaliste. Et la Grève générale reste notre ordre du jour.



Sur les lieux détudes nous combattons la sélection sociale de plus en plus accrue.



LUnion communiste libertaire sera aux côtés de celles et ceux qui se battent pour détruire le patriarcat. Dans nos rangs comme dans la société, nous combattrons les oppressions de sexe et de genre, le sexisme et les LGBTIphobies.



Face à la mécanique raciste, nous serons à loffensive et nous sommes solidaires des luttes contre les violences policières.



Nous continuerons de marcher avec les manifestant-es qui descendent dans la rue pour dénoncer le dérèglement climatique et leffondrement de la biodiversité dont les capitalistes sont responsables.



Ouverte à toutes celles et ceux qui veulent bâtir une autre société, lUnion communiste libertaire est loutil que nous forgerons chaque jour, dans les villes et les quartiers où nous vivons, dans les campagnes, pour dessiner demain un avenir émancipé de lexploitation et de toutes les dominations.



Un avenir qui porte un nom et dans lequel nous plaçons nos espoirs : le communisme libertaire.





Congrès de lAllier, 10 juin 2019