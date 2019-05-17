Non-violent action: Direct and direct

|
indonesia / philippines / australia | community struggles | opinion / analysis Monday May 27, 2019 11:45 by Melbourne Anarchist Communist Group - Anarkismo
What is required is a movement that knows the police are the attack dogs of the enemy and they are to be resisted with all the strength and intelligence we can muster. We need a movement that wants to #StopAdani directly, a movement that will create facts on the ground that the Government cannot ignore. And this movement, in challenging the State, will inevitably look beyond it, to a new society with no State and no cops, and where capitalism is no more.
As more people realise that climate change is happening, and theres no mainstream political call to stop it, they are starting to look beyond conventional political tactics. Writing to politicians, canvassing for votes and having a protest march from A to B wont cut it. The peace and environment movements have a long tradition of adopting Non-Violent Direct Action (NVDA) when other tactics fail, without clarifying just what this means.
