Dont mention the emergency
indonesia / philippines / australia | community struggles | press release Friday May 17, 2019 06:40 by Melbourne Anarchist Communist Group - Anarkismo
On 18 May, enrolled voters in Australia will decide which members of the capitalist class will represent us in Parliament and crush us in government for the next three years. This election occurs at a time when the world has been informed that it has, at most, until 2030 to take effective action to stop and begin reversing climate change, or risk crossing tipping points into runaway temperature rises that would kill billions and endanger industrial civilisation. So youd think the major players would be presenting plans to fix it. But no, this is Australian capitalist democracy and we get something different.
