Brazil's right-wing rising  Part 2: The ultra right wing government elected in Brazil

brazil/guyana/suriname/fguiana | anti-fascism | link to audio Monday May 13, 2019 15:40 Monday May 13, 2019 15:40 by Bruno Lima Rocha by Bruno Lima Rocha

Part 2 of an audio series debating the reasons for the right-wing rising in Brazil, contextualising and analysing the rise of Bolsonaro and the right-wing in Brazil. Part 1 | Part 3

