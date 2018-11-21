|
Χειραγώγηση των μεταναστ(ρι)ών
Ελλάδα / Τουρκία / Κύπρος | Μετανάστευση / Ρατσισμός | Ανακοίνωση Τύπου Friday May 03, 2019 14:37 by Αναρχική Ένωση Ιράν και Αφγανιστάν ngnm55 at gmail dot com
Ως απάντηση στα κράτη και σε όσους μας αποκαλούν τρομοκράτες και αρνούνται τη χρήση βίας, πρέπει να πούμε ότι οι μόνοι τρομοκράτες είναι τα κράτη που δολοφονούν κόσμο σε πολέμους, στα σύνορα, βασανίζουν και σκοτώνουν σε φυλακές...
Η χειραγώγηση του κινήματος των μεταναστ(ρι)ών από ανθρωπιστές εθελοντές
