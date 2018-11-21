user preferences

Χειραγώγηση των μεταναστ(ρι)ών

category Ελλάδα / Τουρκία / Κύπρος | Μετανάστευση / Ρατσισμός | Ανακοίνωση Τύπου author Friday May 03, 2019 14:37author by Αναρχική Ένωση Ιράν και Αφγανιστάν

Ως απάντηση στα κράτη και σε όσους μας αποκαλούν τρομοκράτες και αρνούνται τη χρήση βίας, πρέπει να πούμε ότι οι μόνοι τρομοκράτες είναι τα κράτη που δολοφονούν κόσμο σε πολέμους, στα σύνορα, βασανίζουν και σκοτώνουν σε φυλακές...
da16cca343a63be5.png

Η χειραγώγηση του κινήματος των μεταναστ(ρι)ών από ανθρωπιστές εθελοντές

Το κίνημα των μεταναστών, το οποίο έχει αντιμετωπιστεί με πολιτική σύγχυση, είναι ο καλύτερος στόχος για οπορτουνιστές που θέλουν να στήσουν τις επικερδείς επιχειρήσεις τους ως ΜΚΟ.

Οι Μη Κυβερνητικές Οργανώσεις, εκτός από το ότι εκμεταλλεύονται τους μετανάστες για να κερδίζουν χρήματα και να εξαπλώνουν την ιδεολογική τους κυριαρχίας δεν κάνουν τίποτα παραπάνω από ειρηνικές και νόμιμες διαμαρτυρίες.

Για την ακρίβεια, αυτοί οι άμισθοι εθελοντές γίνονται πιόνια αρχικά οι ίδιοι/ες από τα κεφάλια των ΜΚΟ και ύστερα με τη σειρά τους να χειραγωγούν (συνειδητά ή μη) τις δυνατότητες του κινήματος των μεταναστ(ρι)ών προς μη ρεαλιστικούς αγώνες.

Αγώνες οι οποίοι λύνουν μεν ορισμένες ατομικές ανάγκες των μεταναστών αλλά δεν προσφέρουν καμία ουσιώδη βοήθεια ώστε να αλλάξει η γενικότερη κατάσταση στην οποία βρίσκονται.

Για παράδειγμα, το πρόβλημα που δημιουργήθηκε με το στήσιμο σκηνών έξω από το κοινοβούλιο της Ελληνικής ολιγαρχίας ίσως να λύθηκε με την μεταφορά κάποιων μεταναστ(ρι)ών σε καμπ, αλλά η πραγματική ερώτηση εδώ είναι τι άλλαξε στην γενική κατάσταση τους; Ορισμένοι μπορεί να μεταφέρθηκαν σε καμπ, όμως τι θα συμβεί στους υπόλοιπους μετανάστες; Αυτό ακριβώς είναι ο ατομισμός και η προσπάθεια να λυθούν οι προσωπικές ανάγκες.

Εάν θέλετε την άποψη μας για το πώς θα έπρεπε να είναι ο αγώνας, οι μετανάστ(ρι)ες θα έπρεπε σήμερα να ήταν οπλισμένοι και να κάνουν αγώνα, να απαιτήσουν το δικαίωμα στην κατοικία και τα νομιμοποιητικά έγγραφα για όλους!Ο πραγματικός αγώνας είναι η αυτό-οργάνωση και η οικοδόμηση της κοινότητας με την κατάληψη της ιδιοκτησίας ώστε να δημιουργηθούν κοινωνικοί χώροι, οι λεγόμενες καταλήψεις.

Αυτές δεν θα εξυπηρετούν μόνο ανάγκες στέγασης αλλά θα είναι κέντρα αντίστασης και αγώνα.

Αυτός ο πολιτικός οργασμός από πλευράς της κυβέρνησης του ΣΥΡΙΖΑ, η οποία έχει έρθει στην εξουσία τα τελευταία χρόνια, έχει εκκενώσει πέντε καταλήψεις μεταναστών τις πρόσφατες εβδομάδες, και έχει επανειλημμένα επιτεθεί στους μετανάστ(ρι)ες, τις καταλήψεις και όσους/ες αντιστέκονται, ωστόσο ποτέ μέχρι σήμερα δεν είχε δείξει τόσο έντονο πολιτικό μίσος απέναντι στους μετανάστες, τις καταλήψεις και την αντίσταση.

Δεν γνωρίζουμε πόσο καιρό ακόμη θα διαρκέσει, αυτό που είναι σίγουρο όμως είναι η δεδομένη αναγκαιότητα για ενότητα και κοινούς αγώνες μεταξύ μεταναστών, ντόπιων και διεθνών συντρόφων.

Ως απάντηση στα κράτη και σε όσους μας αποκαλούν τρομοκράτες και αρνούνται τη χρήση βίας, πρέπει να πούμε ότι οι μόνοι τρομοκράτες είναι τα κράτη που δολοφονούν κόσμο σε πολέμους, στα σύνορα, βασανίζουν και σκοτώνουν σε φυλακές...

Δεν θα είμαστε εμείς οι πρώτοι που θα χρησιμοποιήσουμε βία, για την ακρίβεια βρισκόμαστε ήδη υπό καθεστώς βίας από πλευράς του κράτους.
Η βία μας θα είναι απαντητική και είναι δικαίωμά μας.

Το κράτος μιλάει για ειρήνη, όχι επειδή πραγματικά την αποζητά αλλά επειδή θέλει να είναι ο μόνος κάτοχος της βίας.

Η άποψή μας είναι ξεκάθαρη: καμία ειρήνη με τα κράτη, τους εξουσιαστές, τους φασίστες, τους σεξιστές, τους καπιταλιστές και τις μαφίες.

#ΜΑΦΙΟΖΟΙ #ΜΠΑΤΣΟΙ #ΦΑΣΙΣΤΕΣ

Αναρχική Ένωση Ιράν και Αφγανιστάν

