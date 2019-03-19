|
Athens, Greece: Rape at squatted theatre Empros
greece / turkey / cyprus | gender | press release Friday April 26, 2019 22:02 by Fuerza Femenina
At "Empros is not the first time that such an incident occurs, and according to people who have witnessed them, those responsible for the safety of the squat always "accidentally" covered them. Also, one of the first defense measures of the apologists is to confront every complaint as a lie. That is where the "freedom" of these places arrives.
Athens, Greece: Rape at squatted theatre Empros
