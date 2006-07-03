|
Imperialism means endless war
indonesia / philippines / australia | crime prison and punishment | press release Thursday April 25, 2019 22:05 by Melbourne Anarchist Communist Group - Anarkismo macg1984 at yahoo dot com dot au PO Box 5108 Brunswick North 3056
There will be no peace while imperialism dominates the globe. Imperialism, though, is not a policy but the set of international relationships under global capitalism. Powerful countries compete with each other for influence and markets and seek to impose a world order in their favour. To end imperialism and its endless wars, we need to end capitalism.
World War I
