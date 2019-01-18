|
Benjamin Netanyahus Other Charges: Crimes Against Humanity in Gaza
mashriq / arabia / iraq | imperialism / war | non-anarchist press Thursday March 07, 2019 03:59 by Chiara Cruciati - Il Manifesto
Benjamin Netanyahus bad day Thursday got off to the worst possible start: before the Israeli general prosecutor Avichai Mandelblit officially called for the indictment of the Israeli Prime Minister for corruption, the UN accused him of much more serious crimes. He stood accused of war crimes and crimes against humanity, which, according to the UN, Israel has been shamefully perpetrating in the Gaza Strip over the past year.
This was the result of an investigation by the Independent Commission of Inquiry established by the UN Human Rights Council, tasked with examining what has been happening on the border lines between Gaza and Israel for almost a full year: namely, Israels repression of the Great March of Return, the initiative launched on March 30, 2018, to demand the right of return for Palestinian refugees (in accordance with UN Resolution 194/1948), and to call for an end to the Israeli siege of the region, which has been ongoing for the past 12 years.
|
