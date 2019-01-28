|
Recent Articles about Greece / Turkey / Cyprus Repression / prisoners
Statement in support of the Rojava Revolution and a call to end the isolation of jailed Kurdish leader Abdullah Ocalan
greece / turkey / cyprus | repression / prisoners | non-anarchist press Thursday February 28, 2019 18:36 by International Labour Research and Information Group - ILRIG
Very few South Africans are aware that currently in the north and eastern parts of Syria (Rojava) a revolution as progressive, profound and potentially as far reaching as any in history is taking place. There, an alternative system to the state, capitalism and patriarchy is being built and it holds the potential to inspire the struggle for a better, more egalitarian Middle East and indeed world.
Since 2012, when the Syrian state in the area collapsed, people in Rojava Kurds, Turks and Arabs have established a federation of communes and councils, based on direct democracy, to run society without a hierarchical and patriarchal state. In the process a genuine democratic form of peoples power has been created, in which women play a key role. On the economic front, they have been attempting to replace capitalism with a communal economy. At the heart of this experiment are worker self-managed co-operatives that produce not for profits, but to meet peoples needs. These co-operatives are in fact accountable to everyone in Rojava through the federated communes and councils.
