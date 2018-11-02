user preferences

History of anarchism

February 2019 Kate Sharpley Library Bulletin online

category international | history of anarchism | other libertarian press author Sunday February 24, 2019 17:24author by KSL - Kate Sharpley Library Report this post to the editors

KSL: Bulletin of the Kate Sharpley Library No. 97-98, February 2019 [Double issue] has just been posted on our site.

Contents
Osvaldo Bayer is Dead "He showed up at every protest by workers, peasants and native communities. Championship of ethics and human rights was his forte."

Osvaldo Bayer 1927-2018: In Memoriam by Frank Mintz "There is no separating Osvaldo Bayers output from the annals of Argentinean and world anarchism"

Alan MacSimoin 1957-2018 "Coming from Irish Republicanism to anarchism in the 1970s, he belonged to the Murrays Defence Committee, the Dublin Anarchist Group, the Anarchist Workers Alliance and helped found the Workers Solidarity Movement in 1984."

Anarchy: A Definition by Stuart Christie "Whatever the immediate prospects of achieving a free society, and however remote the ideal, if we value our common humanity then we must never cease to strive to realise our vision."

A beautiful idea: history of the Freedom Press anarchists by Rob Ray [Book review] "Rob Rays book begins with the disarming confession that he imagined writing a relatively short pamphlet (p3). 300 pages later youve been given a whistle-stop tour of Freedoms history"

Statement by the Black Flag Group to the Liverpool Conference of the Anarchist Federation of Britain, Sept., 1968 "Anarchism is a revolutionary method of achieving a free non-violent society, without class divisions or imposed authority."

1952: Barcelona executions, global protests (Case number 658-IV-49) including material by Miguel Garcia Garcia "Every one of the resistance organizations  with only a few exceptions  had been smashed. Some had shot it out, some had been taken by surprise, some had been shot down."

The Invisible Dictatorship [a short history of Anarchy magazine (second series)] by Philip Ruff "Humbled as I am to be awarded the position of Great Helmsman of the Anarchy Collective, the historical facts are rather different."

News from the Kate Sharpley Library, February 2019 (more books on the way!)

David Porter "David was a fine man and a fine historian."

The Massana Gang by Imanol (with material by José Ester Borrás) "his was possibly the only group of any vintage that suffered no losses and that was a real rarity; his life was also spared because after he had disarmed some customs officers in France, he was charged and was then banished far from the French-Spanish border and was not deported."

Thoughts on What everyone should know about state repression by Victor Serge "The books an evocation of the Russian revolutionary tradition which gives it a certain amount of derring-do"

Related Link: https://www.katesharpleylibrary.net/0cfzsx
