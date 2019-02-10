user preferences

Γκ. Λαντάουερ, Η κοινότητα ενάντια στο κράτος

category Διεθνή | Αναρχικό κίνημα | Κριτική / Παρουσίαση author Tuesday February 19, 2019 15:41author by Dmitri (ed.) - MACG (personal capacity)

Όπως το συνόψισε ο φίλος του Μάρτιν Μπούμπερ: Ο Λαντάουερ πέθανε τίμια όπως έζησε. Το κράτος και το κόμμα, οι δύο εξουσίες ενάντια στις οποίες ο Λαντάουερ αγωνίστηκε σε όλη του τη ζωή, συνεργάστηκαν για να καταπατήσουν το τελευταίο αβέβαιο τρεμοφέγγισμα της επανάστασης.
44028850_2256781831208393_6522164708085071872_n.png

Γκούσταβ Λαντάουερ, Η κοινότητα ενάντια στο κράτος

Μετάφραση-Επιμέλεια: Γιώργος Περτσάς - Πωλ Μανιάτης
Επίμετρα: Michael Lowy - Γιώργος Περτσάς - Στέφανος Ρέγκας
Εκδόσεις Πανοπτικόν, Γενάρης 2019.

Ζούμε μονόχα μια φορά, μονάχα μια φορά έχουμε το χρόνο να δράσουμε στον κόσμο σύμφωνα με τη βούλησή μας και πεθαίνουμε πολύ νωρίς. Γιατί λοιπόν να μην διακινδυνέψουμε τα πάντα για την απελευθέρωση της ανθρωπότητας:
Η αναρχία δεν είναι ένα άψυχο σύστημα ετοιμοπαράδοτων σκέψεων. Η αναρχία είναι ζωή, η ζωή των ανθρώπων που έχουν απελευθερωθεί από το ζυγό.
Γκούσταβ Λαντάουερ

Στον τόμο αυτό συγκεντρώνονται κείμενα και επιστολές ενός από τους σημαντικότερους αναρχικούς στοχαστές που συνάμα υπήρξε μια από τις ευγενέστερες φυσιογνωμίες αυτής της πολιτικής παράδοσης.
Πολυμαθής, στοχαστικός, με ευρύτητα πνεύματος, έλαβε μέρος ενεργά στα πολιτικά πράγματα του καιρού του, υπήρξε ένας από τους πρωταγωνιστές της σύντομης "Δημοκρατίας των εργατικών συμβουλίων της Βαυαρίας του 1919, φυλακίστηκε από το σοσιαλδημοκρατικό καθεστώς και δολοφονήθηκε από τους ακροδεξιούς παραστρατιωτικούς των freikorps.

Όπως το συνόψισε ο φίλος του Μάρτιν Μπούμπερ: Ο Λαντάουερ πέθανε τίμια όπως έζησε. Το κράτος και το κόμμα, οι δύο εξουσίες ενάντια στις οποίες ο Λαντάουερ αγωνίστηκε σε όλη του τη ζωή, συνεργάστηκαν για να καταπατήσουν το τελευταίο αβέβαιο τρεμοφέγγισμα της επανάστασης.

Τα κείμενα του Λαντάουερ που παρουσιάζονται εδώ είναι τα:
Αδύναμοι κρατικοί αξιωματούχοι, ακόμη πιο αδύναμος λαός (εφημερίδα Σοσιαλιστής στις 15 Ιουνίου 1910).
Αναρχισμός - Σοσιαλισμός (δημοσιεύθηκε στην εφημερίδα Σοσιαλιστής στις 7 Σεπτεμβρίου 1895).
Ο Σοσιαλιστικός τρόπος (δημοσιεύθηκε στην εφημερίδα Σοσιαλιστής την 1η Ιουλίου 1909).
Λίγα λόγια για τον Αναρχισμό (δημοσιεύθηκε στην εφημερίδα Ο Κόσμος τη Δευτέρα και αναδημοσιεύθηκε στην εφημερίδα Σοσιαλιστής στις 10 Ιουλίου 1897).
Σοσιαλιστικό ξεκίνημα (δημοσιεύθηκε στην εφημερίδα Σοσιαλιστής την 1η Σεπτεμβρίου 1909).
Τι θέλει η Σοσιαλιστική Ένωση;
Μην μάθετε την Εσπεράντο! (δημοσιεύθηκε στην Επιθεώρηση Ελεύθερη Γενιά τον Νοέμβρη του 1907)
Επιστολή στον Μαξ Νετλώ (7 Ιουνίου 1911)
Επιστολή στον Τζούλιους Μπαμπ (15 Σεπτεμβρίου 1904)
Επιστολή στον Λούντβιχ Μπερντλ (16 Αυγούστου 1915).

Τα επίμετρα έχουν ως ακολούθως:
Γιώργος Περτσάς, Η Κοινότητα ενάντια στο κράτος. Για τον Αναρχισμό του Γκούσταβ Λαντάουερ
Στέφανος Ρέγκας, Αντιφιλισταϊσμός. Διευκρινίσεις γισ τη φιλοσοφία του Γκούσταβ Λαντάουερ
Michael Lowy, Ο ρομαντικός σοσιαλισμός του Γκούσταβ Λαντάουερ.

