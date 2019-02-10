|
Against Anarcho-Liberalism and the curse of identity politics 18:34 Jan 14 0 comments
"The North American American Anarchist: The Newspaper Dedicated to Direct Action" 06:02 Sep 15 1 comments
El Libertario: Arma falaz de la contrainformación en Venezuela 21:34 Sep 03 1 comments
"We Want to Revive Anarchism in Cuba" 03:12 Dec 31 1 comments
Some thoughts on anarchism 11:15 Jul 30 0 commentsmore >>
Recent articles by Dmitri (ed.)
Επαναστατικ^... 0 comments
Greece: NGO Control Over Refugees 0 comments
Λουΐτζι Φάμπ ... 0 commentsRecent Articles about Διεθνή Αναρχικό κίνημα
Μικρό αφιέρω ... Feb 10 19
Ποιοι είναι ο&#... Jan 13 19
Γκ. Λαντάουερ, Η κοινότητα ενάντια στο κράτος
Διεθνή | Αναρχικό κίνημα | Κριτική / Παρουσίαση Tuesday February 19, 2019 15:41 by Dmitri (ed.) - MACG (personal capacity) ngnm55 at gmail dot com
Όπως το συνόψισε ο φίλος του Μάρτιν Μπούμπερ: Ο Λαντάουερ πέθανε τίμια όπως έζησε. Το κράτος και το κόμμα, οι δύο εξουσίες ενάντια στις οποίες ο Λαντάουερ αγωνίστηκε σε όλη του τη ζωή, συνεργάστηκαν για να καταπατήσουν το τελευταίο αβέβαιο τρεμοφέγγισμα της επανάστασης.
Γκούσταβ Λαντάουερ, Η κοινότητα ενάντια στο κράτος
La Semana de Enero: 100 años. Un poco de historia.
A Green New Deal vs. Revolutionary Ecosocialism
Alan MacSimóin (1957-2018)- Rest In Power
[Colombia] Entre la crisis actual y las posibilidades latentes
Nota sobre o atual cenário da luta de classes no Brasil
Devrimci Anarşist Faaliyet: "The states project of eliminating revolutionary opposition hasnt finished yet"
Aufruf zur Demonstration am 2.9.2018 in Unterlüß "Rheinmetall entwaffnen Krieg beginnt hier"
Mass protest in central and southern Iraq
Ecology in Democratic Confederalism
[Colombia] Perspectivas sobre la primera vuelta de las elecciones presidenciales de Colombia 2018
Call for Solidarity with our Russian Comrades!
8 reasons anarchists are voting Yes to Repeal the hated 8th
Comunicado de CGT sobre la Nakba, 70 años de dolores para el Pueblo Palestino
[ZAD] Les expulsions ont commencé, la zad appelle à se mobiliser
Assassinato Político, Terrorismo de Estado: Marielle Franco, Presente!
La Huelga General del 8 de Marzo, un hito histórico
A intervenção federal no Rio de Janeiro e o xadrez da classe dominante
Halklarla Savaşan Devletler Kaybedecek
[Uruguay] Ante el homicidio de un militante sindical: Marcelo Silvera
[Argentina] Terrorista es el Estado: Comunicado ante el Informe Titulado "RAM"
[Catalunya] Continuisme o ruptura. Sobre les eleccions del 21D